JustDeleteMe

/e/

легко

Profile > settings > delete account > confirm
000Webhost

легко

Go to "Profile > Delete My Account" and select why you are deleting your account.
123RF

трудно

The only way to delete an account is to send an e-mail to customer support agents.
Отправить e-mail »
1Password

легко

Login to your account, go to profile, click 'Permanently Delete Account'. Confirm by entering 'I am sure' and click 'Delete Account'.
280daily

легко

Enter your account password and click on 'DELETE ACCOUNT'.
4shared

легко

500px

трудно

On Account Settings, under "Please choose your issue below", select "Delete Account", fill the form and submit.
7digital

трудно

Email customer service using their web contact form and ask them to delete your account.
99designs

трудно

Have to contact them, they will only ask for confirmation
9GAG

легко

Login to your account, go to parameters, click Delete my account. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. And again by clicking Delete my 9GAG account.
Abacashi

трудно

Either use the contact form or e-mail them directly asking for the account to be deleted
AbeBooks

трудно

Select 'Something else' and then 'Close my account' and fill out the e-mail form.
Abload

легко

About.me

легко

Academia

легко

Acasa

легко

In your account settings choose 'Remove my account' at the bottom.
Acorns

невозможно

You have to contact customer support to deactivate your account. Can be reactivated again.
ActiveCampaign

трудно

For account deletion requests or requests to remove all account information, submit the Data Subject Rights Request form. When asked "What would you like to initiate with us?" choose the option I want to be forgotten, and want my personal data erased in .
Ada

легко

Just click delete and all your account data is erased
Adfly

трудно

Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account.
Adobe

легко

AdvCash

легко

Go to the profile page and click the button to delete account
Airbnb

трудно

Your account can be deleted by contacting support, although some pertinent information may be retained as legally required.
Airdroid

легко

Go to the Account Info page, Click the Delete Account button to delete your AirDroid account.
Alibaba

легко

To delete your account, go to "My Account" page, click on "Member Profile" and then, "Deactivate Account"
AliExpress

легко

To delete your account, go to the "My AliExpress" page, click on "Account Settings"->"Edit Settings" then "Edit Member Profile" and click on "Deactivate Account" button. On the deactivation page, there is an option "Release my account at the same time", click it and confirm so that data will be permanently deleted along with your account.
AllCall Forum

невозможно

The website does not offer any options that allow the account to be deleted.
Alvanista

легко

Follow the link to edit your profile and click cancel account at bottom.
Amara

легко

Just head to the account page and click the red button 'Delete your account' at the bottom left of the page.
Amazon

легко

Scroll down, select a reason, tick the checkbox, click on "Close My Account" and follow the link in the confirmation e-mail.
Amazon AWS

легко

You must login before visiting the link.
Android File Host (AFH)

трудно

Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account.
Angelist

легко

Click delete account once logged in.
AniList

легко

Go to "Delete User Account > OK, Delete my account".
Animal Crossing Community

невозможно

We do not 'delete' or 'terminate' accounts on ACC. If you no longer wish to use the site, you may delete all personal information from your profile and then stop logging in.
Animoto

легко

Open the link and click Delete Account
AnkiApp

легко

Log in to your account and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by entering your password and click 'OK'. You cannot delete your account via web.ankiapp.com - please visit join.ankiapp.com instead.
AnkiWeb

легко

Confirm by entering your e-mail address and click 'Remove'.
AnonAddy

легко

Enter password at the bottom of the page and click 'Delete Account'.
Any.do

средне

You can only delete your account via the mobile app: install the app, log in, click Profile, click Delete Account.
AOL / Instant Messenger

легко

Apex Minecraft Hosting

трудно

You need to log into your billing panel and send a ticket regarding the account deletion. If you only have a multicraft account, you can send a ticket without logging in.
AppFog

трудно

Remove all applications and services from your account, then request deletion by emailing customer services.
Apple

легко

Follow the steps to request account deletion. It is possible to undo for a few days.
AppShopper

трудно

To request account deletion, you must email: support@appshopper.com
ara.cat

трудно

Arcor.de

легко

Only viable if you have online accounts only.
ArmorGames

легко

The Artist Union

легко

Login to your account first. Click 'Delete Account' and confirm by clicking 'Ok'.
Artsy

легко

Asgardia.space

невозможно

You have to send an e-mail and request for account deletion, which might take up to 10 days. By some accounts, the site administrators will not follow up on deletion requests, leading to no follow-up.
Ask.fm

легко

Asos

трудно

Request deletion from customer services.
Assembla

легко

AtCoder

легко

Aternos

легко

Atlassian

легко

Audiomack

легко

Click the delete account link in the bottom left corner
Authy

средне

Заполните форму, подтвердите свой номер телефона и e-mail. Данные будут удалены через 30 дней.
Autodesk

средне

Go to the bottom of the page, click the button 'Account Deletion' and confirm on 'Delete your Autodesk account and data'. Enter your password, then enter a 6-digit code that will be sent to your email and click 'Delete Account'. You can recover the account within 30 days of deleting it. The deletion is completed in 90 days.
AutoScout24

легко

Avast!

легко

Login, go to "Profile Details" tab, and simply click on the "Delete Account" button.
Avira

легко

Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email.
AwardWallet

легко

You must enter your password and supply a reason for deleting your account
Babbel

средне

Scroll down and press delete. A confirmation box will show up. You will have to go click the link in the email they send to you to permanently delete your Babbel account.
Backblaze

средне

Click on delete account and follow the required steps. You must have no outstanding B2 balance and will have to delete most files and settings in your account first.
Badoo

легко

Зайдите в 'Настройки', затем слева нажмите 'Удалить', укажите причину удаления и подтвердите выбор нажав кнопку 'Подтвердить'.
Bambuser

легко

Go to your Settings page and scroll down to find 'Deactivate' account. Click on 'Close Account' button, and confirm the account deletion.
Bandcamp

легко

To terminate an artist account, you must click on the 'Artists' pane, click on the desired artist's profile, and click the termination link there.
Barnes and Noble

невозможно

It is not possible to delete your Barnes and Noble account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website.
Basecamp

легко

Data will be permanantly deleted after 30 days.
Basin

легко

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the 'Completely obliterate all my data' button
Battle.net / Blizzard

средне

Requests may take up to 30 days to complete and may require to submit a government-issued photo ID.
Be Welcome

легко

There's a 'Remove profile' option on the side menu at the 'Edit my profile' page. You can even select an option to have your data deleted within 24 hours.
Beamly

легко

To delete your account, login and then next to your name select the drop down and go to 'Settings' once there scroll to the bottom of the page and select 'delete your account'.
Behance

легко

To delete your account, please click on your avatar in the top right navigation, visit Account Settings, and hit the 'Delete Account' tab. There, you'll have the option to delete.
bet365

трудно

To delete the account, contact customer service. It is recommended to do it via chat and ask to close the account, as there is no link to do so.
Betterment

невозможно

Account can only be closed, but not trule deleted.
Bidoo

трудно

Click the assistance link on the website and fill in the contact form. A representative will mail you to confirm the account deletion.
Binance

средне

First you have to empty your account from all cryptocurrencies, then click the link and enter your email.
Bitbucket

легко

On the side menu, click on 'Delete Account' and on the confirmation page click 'Delete Account', all repositories and the account is immediately wiped.
Bitdefender Central

средне

To delete your account, login, go to the 'My Account' page, click the 'Delete Account' link, click the 'Delete Account' button, and click the 'Send Email' button. A confirmation email will be sent to the account email. Click the 'Delete Account' link in the email sent to you, log into your account, and click the 'Delete Account' button.
Bitfinex

средне

Visit the Account Settings page from the menu in the top right corner of the Bitfinex platform. Deactivate your Bitfinex account by changing your account status. Finally, confirm this via the confirmation email. This process is irreversible and your data will be retained for as long as needed to meet audit and regulatory purposes.
Bitly

легко

Go to " Profile > Delete Account" and select why you are deleting your account. Your account will be deleted but all your shortlinks will remain.
Bitwarden

легко

Blinkist

легко

Click 'I want to delete my account' at the bottom of the page.
Blogger

невозможно

You can't delete your Blogger Account without deleting your entire Google Account. But you can delete your blog.
Blue Apron

легко

Bluebird by American Express

средне

Remove all funds from your account. Then go to settings in your account, click on the profile tab, and click close account.
Bluejeans

трудно

Contact support via the contact form and request deletion of your account.
Board Game Arena

легко

Log-in, go to your account settings and click 'Delete my BGA account'.
BoardGameGeek

легко

Log-in and use the link provided to request account deletion.
BodBot

легко

Click the 'Delete My Account' link.
Bodybuilding

невозможно

You can only deactivate your account by contacting support as they state on the help page. There is no way to permanently delete your account or data, and an inactive public profile will always be visible to public.
Bohemia Interactive

трудно

Submit a support ticket to them at the URL and they will send you an email asking to confirm after which the account will be deleted.
BookBub

трудно

Fill out the contact form to request deletion.
Booking

легко

Booklooker

трудно

You need to request deletion of your data via the contact form after logging in.
Bookmark OS

невозможно

There is no option to remove the account.
botlist.space

трудно

You need to request deletion of your account data by contacting a 'Website Staff' via their Discord server.
Box

легко

Boxcryptor

легко

Bring!

средне

Log in to the account you'd like to delete and click the link on the same device.
British Airways

трудно

Must send a request in writing. See this page for contact details https://www.britishairways.com/travel/contact-executive-club/execclub/_gf/en_us
BrowserStack

трудно

Must send contact form requesting account deletion, using the "Other" category.
Buffer

легко

Bukalapak

средне

Open Akun (Account)>BukaBantuan (Open Help)>In Akun & Info Personal (Account & Personal Info), tap Selanjutnya (Next)>Tap Menonaktifkan Akun (Disable Account)>Tap Isi Form Bantuan (Type on Help Form)>Explain the reason why you delete it>Tap Kirim (Send).
Bungie.net

невозможно

TL;DR you can't do it. Discussion at https://www.bungie.net/en-US/Forums/Post/66636671
BurstNET

невозможно

Support staff refuses to delete accounts due to 'accounting purposes'
Buycott

трудно

To cancel your account you have to send them an email
Buycraft

трудно

Buycraft was moved to Tebex, contact customer support to request account deletion
C&M News by Rеss.at

легко

Just click 'Abschicken'
Cacoo

легко

CafePress

легко

CakeReader

невозможно

Call of Duty (Activision)

невозможно

'There is no way to close or shut down an account.'
CamelCamelCamel

легко

Login to your account first. Confirm by ticking both boxes, 'I want to close my Camel account.' and 'I’m really sure!', and click 'Close Account'.
Canva

невозможно

There is only an option to Deactivate account. To do this, you must login to your account first, then go to account settings and click 'Deactivate Account'
Car2Go

трудно

You need to call customer support and even after that can take weeks before confirmation of deletion
Carbonmade

легко

When logged in, use the link to be taken to the deletion page.
CareerBuilder.com

легко

Must remove uploaded files first
CCMA (TV3 i CatRàdio)

легко

cda

трудно

You need to contact with support
CDON.COM

трудно

Contact customer service via the support e-mail form and request deletion of your account under General Questions.
Celcoin

трудно

Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, include your full name and Tax ID in your request.
Cengage

трудно

Contact support over the phone or via live chat. Your case will need to be escalated to close the account, and it may take a few days. Otherwise, the account will automatically be deleted after 5 years of inactivity.
CEX.IO

трудно

You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must set the subject to 'Delete Account'
Change.org

невозможно

There is only an option to disable your account. There is no way to request deletion.
changelly

легко

Click on 'Delete account' under 'Email settings'
Channel 4

легко

Login, go to account page and click remove.
Cheap Ass Gamer

трудно

Please email cheapyd@cheapassgamer.com from your account on file with CAG.
Checklist

легко

Log in and go to your account. Scroll to 'Close your account' and click on 'Close Account'. Confirm by clicking on 'Yes' in the pop-up window. The account will be deleted immediately.
Chegg

трудно

Call customer service, email them with the email listed here, contact them via chat and ask them to delete your account, or request assistance via their Twitter account, @CheggHelp. There is also no option to delete your payment methods, you need to contact customer support as well.
Chess.com

невозможно

Your account will not be deleted but disabled.
ClassPass

невозможно

You can deactivate your account from settings but not entirely delete the account itself.
CleverReach

трудно

Email customer services to request deletion
ClickAndBuy

легко

Login to your account, then click 'delete account' on the page.
Cloud Convert

легко

Go to the dashboard > account > details, and fill your username and password. The acount is deleted after 72 hours.
CloudApp

трудно

The site claims that you must call their support line (888-988-5036, ext 1), but they deactivated my account over email.
Cloudflare

средне

You must have no domains, add-ons, payment methods or ongoing investigations attached to your account prior to account deletion.
CloudMagic

легко

Club Penguin Rewritten

невозможно

There is no option on the website to delete, you can try emailing their privacy or support email but they never reply to either after months.
CNET Download

трудно

You have to ask the support to get your account deleted. Choose the category CNET Registration
Code Red

невозможно

You can't delete yourself. You can only change your phone nr. to a bogus number.
Codeanywhere

легко

Login then click Delete Account button and enter your password.
Codecademy

легко

Simply click the "I understand, delete my account." button.
CodeChef

легко

Navigate to the Privacy tab in your edit profile section. Scroll all the way down and click on "I don’t want to continue with CodeChef". Alternatively login to codechef and visit "https://www.codechef.com/users//discontinue", after substituting in your username.
Codeforces

невозможно

You can't delete your account yet. The feature is being worked on and might become available in the future.
Codenvy

легко

Deletion option can be found in the "Security" tab
CodePen

легко

CodeProject

легко

Beneath the gravatar image, check the 'Close my account' checkbox. Then click on 'Save my Settings'.
CodersRank

трудно

Click the Feedback button on the right and fill in the form asking for deletion. They'll ask for you to reply from the signed up e-mail and then delete the account.
Coderwall

легко

Sign in then visit https://coderwall.com/delete_account
Codetasty

легко

Log in, press the url, press 'Deactivate Account' which will disable your account for some time and then permanently delete
Codewars

легко

Go to your 'Account Settings' and scroll to the bottom to find the 'Delete Account' section
Coinbase

средне

Sign in then visit https://www.coinbase.com/settings/privacy-rights and request the deletion of all of your data. You will then be directed to https://www.coinbase.com/settings/account_activity where you must close your account after withdrawing all funds.
CoinBR/Stratum

трудно

Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your CoinBR/Stratum account.
CoinPayments

невозможно

According to their own policy, accounts can never be deleted.
Cointree

средне

Complete the form and wait for their support to delete the account.
Collegeboard

трудно

You have to call their customer service at 866-315-6068
Comment ça marche

средне

Your messages will remain on the forums.
Commun

легко

Conte.it

легко

Fill out the form to request cancellation from Conte.it's insurance services.
Cook It

невозможно

It is only possible to permanently disable the automatic subscription fee. Doing so will also set your stars back to 0.
Couchsurfing

невозможно

Cannot be deleted fully, reactivation is always available. Fill out the request form.
Coursera

легко

Delete acccount button is at the bottom of the account settings page.
Craigslist

трудно

Send an email to abuse@craigslist.org and request deletion.
CrashPlan

трудно

Start a live chat session and a representative will delete your account.
Credit Karma

легко

Membership can be canceled either online or by mail. Once you cancel, you will no longer have access to your Credit Karma account history and you won’t be able to create a new account for six months.
CreditExpert

трудно

You can cancel by email but only if your membership includes insurance. Otherwise, an email cancellation will be ignored. You have to call 0800 561 0083 to cancel your account. This is the only way. More info here: http://experian.metafaq.com/help/CreditExpertBRS/Cancel_and_duration/CancelBRS
Crowdcast.io

невозможно

You can pause your account for $10/mo or cancel your account.
Crowdfire

легко

Deleted after 48 hours of request
Crowdin

легко

Login to your account. Click on 'Settings', then 'Remove Account' (at the bottom). Choose one of the options why you want to delete your account and click 'Remove Account'.
Crunchyroll

легко

You can deactivate the account after filling out a form containing the reason for doing so (radio button list) and typing your password
Crushee

невозможно

They mock the very idea of wanting to delete your account in their faq: "Can I delete my account cause I totally h8 you guise??!!!111"
CryptFolio

легко

Crypton.sh

легко

Scroll down the page, click at "Delete My Account", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete Account".
Cryptotrader

трудно

CryptPad

легко

Scroll down to the red 'Delete your account' button and then select 'OK (enter)'
Curve

средне

They cannot delete your account immediately as they are obliged by the Money Laundering Regulations 2017 to keep your data for 5 years after you stop using Curve.
Cybrary

легко

Go to "Delete Your Account > Delete Account".
Dailymotion

легко

Type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete account".
DansTonChat

легко

Dashlane

легко

You have to enter your mailadress and have to choose a 'why are you leaving' answer'. To verify this step you'll become a mail with a security code to fill into the form. After that your account is deleted.
DataCamp

легко

Click the red 'delete account' button at the bottom.
Day One

легко

Deadspin (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Deezer

средне

If you signed up via Google/Facebook setup a Deezer password at https://www.deezer.com/password/reset and click the confirmation link you'll get via mail. If you have your Deezer password, open your account settings. Click 'Delete my Account' at the bottom of the page. Enter your Deezer password and confirm the deletion in the confirmation mail.
Delivery Code

средне

Go to My Account and select Edit Profile and then Delete Account. A confirmation e-mail will be sent to the address on file with a link you must visit.
Delta Airlines (SkyMiles)

трудно

You can not delete your account on the site. You must use the linked form. Then select SkyMiles → Update SkyMiles Account and request them to close your account.
Depositphotos

трудно

Enter live chat in the other department and request cancellation of your account or if it is not available use the contact form.
DEV

легко

Go to your 'Settings'. On the left select 'Account'. Click 'Delete Account', and follow the instructions sent via email to confirm.
DeviantArt

средне

All your data is ereased immediately, except comments which will remain. Accounts can be reactivated within 30 days. After that, Accounts can't be reactivated.
DHL (Paket.de)

невозможно

There's no information about account-deletion in their FAQ. The hotline also says that account-deletion isn't possible.
diasp.eu (Diaspora)

легко

Click close my account and confirm with your password.
Dice

легко

Go to your 'Settings'. Scroll to the bottom to find the 'Delete Account' section.
dict.cc

легко

Account data will be deleted; the user name will be blocked to prevent reuse.
Digg

легко

Go to "Settings > Delete my account".
DigitalOcean

легко

Click in the checkbox "Purge all of my account data" and confirm your action by clicking "Deactivate Account".
Diigo

легко

Scroll down the page, click at "I'd like to delete my account.", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Confirm Delete".
Discogs

легко

Discord

средне

Account deletion will not delete your messages, which you must do manually (Automating this process is possible using projects such as Undiscord). If you're a server owner, you'll need to either delete the server, or transfer ownership for account deletion to succeed. Account deletion takes 15 days on average (You can restore your account in this time).
Discourse

невозможно

There seems to be no standard way of handling account deletions on discourse-hosted forums.
Discshop.fi

трудно

Contact Discshop.fi's customer support and request for your account to be closed.
Disqus

легко

DNSimple

легко

Dock.io

легко

Log in, go to settings and click 'Delete my account'. Confirm by clicking 'Yes, delete my account'.
Docker

легко

Log in, under account settings find and use "Deactivate Account".
DocuSign

трудно

Follow the instructions at the linked support page; directions vary depending on account type and privileges.
Doodle

легко

In your Doodle account select 'Delete Doodle account' at the bottom of the page.
Douban

легко

DOWN

легко

You can delete it in the settings page
Draft

легко

Dreamstime

легко

Click on the "Delete account" link towards the bottom of the page and then confirm your action in the opened pop-up.
Dreamwidth

средне

Changing your account status to Deleted will immediately hide your profile and journal from other users, but your account will not be removed for 30 days.
Dribbble

легко

Drone.io

легко

Dronebase

трудно

Contact support to find out if you can delete your account.
Dropbox

легко

Droplr

легко

Click at "Delete Account", type your email address and confirm your action by clicking "Delete".
Dropmark

средне

Personal accounts can be deleted from the "Danger Zone" section at the bottom of your Account page. Note: Before deleting your personal account, you must first transfer ownership or delete all collections owned by your account.
Dubsmash

легко

Click at "Delete now" to confirm the deletion of your account.

You can also request the deletion of your account via email.
Duolingo

легко

Dwell

невозможно

It’s not possible to delete an account, you can either remove or replace your contact information with bogus details.
Dwolla

невозможно

Dwolla accounts cannot be deleted, only disabled. To request deactivation of your account, contact support via email.
DynDNS

легко

EA Origin

трудно

Contact customer services to request deletion. If you're outside the US this must be by phone.
EasyEDA

легко

Log into easyeda.com first, then click on the provided URL. Type 'DELETE' into the input box and click the Delete button.
easyJet

трудно

You have to fill out the Data protection request form on their website, providing your identification.
EatStreet

трудно

Though you can deactivate your account under "My Account", in order to permanently delete your account, you must contact support and request deletion at: customer.service@eatstreet.com.
EBANX

невозможно

Customer support says that EBANX accounts can't be deleted, as the information about user transactions (e.g: payments) may be necessary in the future for, according to them, "legal obligations and legitimate interests".
eBay

трудно

A few survey questions will be asked prior to account deletion.
eBonus

трудно

After submitting a contact form, they will ask for confirmation using email. After confirmation, account deletion takes 30 days.
EDDB

трудно

Request deletion in the contact form
Edpuzzle

трудно

click on the contrat popup on the bottom of the screen and fill out the form, an admin will email asking for your username and will then delete it
eDreams

легко

Click on "I want to delete My Account".
EdX

невозможно

There's no need to delete your account. An old, unused edX account with no course completions associated with it will disappear.
Element

легко

Go to "All Settings" scroll all the way down, and click on Deactivate Account.
Elevate

трудно

You must send an e-mail to hello@elevateapp.com requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted.
Ello

легко

Quoted from Ello: Go to your Settings page and click the “Delete Account” link. Once you delete your account neither you, nor we, can recover it. Also note that your username may become available for another person to use.
Elpais

трудно

Complete the form, they will send you an email where you must respond indicating the identity document.
Endomondo

легко

Select 'Close Profile' at the bottom of the page, select any reason for closing your profile. After that you have to complete the process by clicking a link in an email sent to you.
Envato

трудно

You have to send them a request to delete the account using the contact form.
Epic Games

средне

Log in to your account. On the "General Info" page, scroll to the "Delete Account" section, request deletion and follow the steps.
eProject.me

трудно

Send an e-mail asking for the deletion.
eRepublik

трудно

Create new Game Support ticket to request account removal.
ESPN

легко

At the bottom of the account settings page there is a Remove Account button
eToro

легко

At the bottom of the page, click the button to close your account, select the reason for your deletion and continue to confirm it.
Etsy

легко

Click on 'Request deletion of your data' and then 'Yes, I'm sure'. You'll receive an e-mail with a link to finish the process.
Eventbrite

легко

Eventful

трудно

Contact support and they will delete your account
Eventim

трудно

Search for Account, select question 'How can I delete my account', then click on 'This answer was not helpful'. A ticket will be opened.
Evernote

легко

Sign in to account settings, click 'Account Status', click 'Close your Evernote Account', read carefully and accept.
Exercism

легко

Login and click 'Delete my Account'. Then click again on the next page to confirm deletion.
Expedia

трудно

Contact support via the live chat or the contact form and request the deletion of your account.
Experian

трудно

You have to call or email them. They respond to email quickly, however, so it is not that painful.
Experian UK

легко

Head to 'Your Subscriptions' and click the 'Close your Experian Account' button. This will cancel any subscriptions and closes your account.
Facebook

средне

While you can delete your account easily, some of the data including messages, are there to stay forever, just as stated in the website's privacy policy.
Facebook Messenger

невозможно

If you logged in with your Facebook account, you can just delete that account. If you registered using your phone number, there's no way to delete your account
Faceit

трудно

See 'How do I get my personal details deleted on FACEIT?'
Facile.it

легко

Fandom Wikia

средне

Click on 'Close my account'. Disables the account but cannot delete user data completely. Retains user contributions and username is not released.
FanFiction

невозможно

Fast2Pay

невозможно

Nowhere on the website or the android app there is a 'My account' page or similar providing a way to delete the account.
FastTech

трудно

You need to create a ticket to request the deletion of your account.
FaucetHub

легко

Feedly

легко

Log in and click the 'Delete Account' button.
Ferox Hosting

трудно

You have to create a ticket regarding account deletion and you will be asked to prove ownership of the account.
Finanzblick

средне

Click on your username (top left) → click on 'Profileinstellungen' → 'Account löschen'. All data is fully erased.
Fitbit

средне

From the dashboard website, click 'Settings', then scroll down and click 'Delete Account'. You'll receive an e-mail with the link for the actual deletion.
Fitocracy

легко

Flattr

легко

Type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Permanently delete account".
Flickr

легко

Flipboard

легко

Flixster

трудно

Email privacy@flixster-inc.com and ask to have your account deleted.
Floatplane

трудно

You need to contanct the Floatplane team through their official website to have your account deleted
Foap

трудно

Account deletion requires contacting customer support.
FogBugz

легко

On the top right corner, click 'Admin' then 'Your On Demand Account' and search for the close account button at the bottom right. It is not really deleted, just closed.
Forvo

легко

Fotka

средне

To delete your account, you must not post anything for at least three days.
Foursquare

легко

FreeBitco.In

невозможно

This website does not provide options that allow the user to delete their account.
FreeCodeCamp

легко

You'll need to access your account settings; it's under a section labeled Danger Zone
Freelancer

легко

Click Close My Account in Account settings from above link. Complete the short survey, and click Close my account.
Freeletics

средне

After choosing to delete your account, a confirmation e-mail will be sent with a link you must visit.
Freenom

невозможно

This website does not provide options that allow the user to delete their account.
Freesound

средне

You cannot delete your account yourself if you have sounds uploaded to your account. In their own words: "Because you have sounds on freesound, deleting your user is not a trivial task. As such, we ask you to please contact the administrators via the Contact Form. They will help you with the deletion of your account....". Alternatively - you can go through all your sounds, delete them one-by-one, and then delete your account.
Freshdesk

легко

On the top tab, click 'Admin' then 'Account', at the bottom, and search for the 'cancel my account' on the right. It is not really deleted, just closed.
Fruux

легко

You will need to go to Account setting and click delete account
FXhome

трудно

Gadu-Gadu

легко

You will find option to remove your account under Profile - My Account tab, after log in. Removed GG account number is going back to available numbers for new users.
GameGleam

трудно

Account deletion requires contacting Customer Support.
Gamehag

трудно

Account deletion requires contacting Customer Support.
GameJolt

невозможно

According to many sources, you can get your account stripped of everything and banned by contacting support, but there is no way to delete your account.
Gamespot

трудно

Account deletion requires contacting Customer Support.
Garena

трудно

Accounts are deleted with 6 months of inactivity or by opening a ticket to their support team.
Gauges

трудно

Contact support and request they delete your account.
Gawker (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Gearbest

трудно

You will need to open a ticket. In the first field, select "Account Management > Advanced Account Information" and then send your message requesting the deletion of the account. Within 48 hours, the customer support will return your message asking if you confirm the deletion of the account. You can also contact them via email.
Geni

средне

Delete any of the information you would like removed from the site. Then select 'Account Settings' and 'Close Account'
Geocaching

трудно

To permanently delete your account, you must contact them as the option in your account settings will not delete your geocaching logs.
GetCreditScore

легко

Select the Delete My Account option on the preferences page and click submit.
GFace

трудно

You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must submit a ticket and set the subject to 'Delete Account'
Gfycat

трудно

You can't delete your account without contacting them. Send them an email from the address used to create the account
GHash.IO

трудно

You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must set the subject to 'Delete Account'
Giant Bomb

трудно

You can delete your account by contacting support.
GitHub

легко

Click on 'Delete account' near the bottom of the page and follow the instructions. Some user content will continue to exist anonymously on the website.
GitKraken

легко

Type in the verification message "Delete My Account" as required and confirm deletion.
GitLab

легко

Click on 'Delete account' near the bottom of the page. Some user content will continue to exist anonymously on the website.
Gizmodo (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Glassboard

трудно

Use the support email address to ask them to close your account.
Glassdoor

легко

Sign in to Glassdoor, click the Glassdoor profile icon in the upper-right-hand side of the page, click Account in the dropdown menu, scroll to the bottom of the page and click Delete Account, and confirm deletion of your account by clicking Delete Account again.
Glitch

легко

Log in first, go to the url, scroll down and press delete account.
Glovo

трудно

Enter the support website and click on 'Not related to an order' > 'Account information' > 'Delete my account and data'
Gmail

средне

Click the trash can next to gmail, enter your new email address, and confirm the verification email
GMX

легко

You can delete your account, by following the steps provided here: 'https://hilfe.gmx.net/account/verwalten/loeschen.html'
GoDaddy

легко

Navigate to account preferences, select to "Close Account" and confirm.
GoFundMe

легко

Log in first, go to the url, scroll down and press delete account.
GOG

трудно

Email privacy@gog.com and ask to have your account deleted.
Gogo

трудно

Email customercare@gogoair.com and ask to have your account deleted.
GoJek

трудно

Email customer service to request deletion.
Good Noows

легко

On the top bar, click on 'Your name', then click on the 'Delete Account' button at the bottom of the dialog.
Good.Co

легко

On the top bar, click on your photo, go to 'Settings', go to 'Miscellaneous' and then hit 'Cancel Account'.
Goodreads

легко

Google

легко

Google+

легко

GoPetition

легко

Enter a reason for closing and your password and click delete, however this is more like a deactivation as you can contact them to undelete it
Gorila

легко

Login, go to your account configuration and click delete account
GoSquared

легко

Select a reason for closing and it'll take 2 clicks.
gPodder

легко

Go to account, select Delete Account at bottom of page, and click the red button labeled Delete Account.
Grab

легко

Swipe left to right from the edge of screen, tap the profile picture, scroll down until you see delete account.
Grailed

трудно

Send an email to arun@grailed.com and request deletion.
Grammarly

легко

Gravatar

невозможно

You can't delete your Gravatar Account without deleting your entire WordPress Account.
Green Man Gaming

трудно

Grindr

трудно

Submit an account deletion request via their web form, including all requested account details.
GroupMe

легко

Go to the GroupMe profile page, then click 'Delete GroupMe Account'. If you are the owner of any groups, you must transfer them to someone else first.
Groupon

трудно

According to Groupon's privacy statement, you have to contact support directly and ask them to delete your account.
GrubHub

трудно

Privacy Policy Letter D: Account e-mail addresses cannot be deleted. However, an Account may be closed and GrubHub will cause the corresponding e-mail address to be scrambled.
GTmetrix

легко

Login to your account and click on 'Request Account Deletion' or follow the link, Answer questions and click on 'Continue', Confirm deletion via entering password and click 'Delete Account'.
Guild Wars

трудно

You need to create a support ticket and request for them to delete your account. Before your account gets deleted you need to answer why you want the account to be deleted.
Gumroad

легко

There is a link at the bottom of the Settings page to delete your account.
Gumtree

легко

Gyazo

легко

Scroll to the bottom of the webpage, and click the red "Delete Account" button
Habbo

трудно

Log in on the respective site and submit a request to delete your account.
Habitica

легко

Log in to your account, click the User icon in the top-right corner, click Settings in the drop-down menu, and click the red Delete Account button at the bottom of the page.
Hack This Site

невозможно

It is not possible to delete your Hack This Site account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website.
Hackaday.io

легко

Login to your account, go to 'Edit my Account', then 'Delete your account'. You will then be prompted to enter your password. Then click delete.
Hacker News

невозможно

Your contributions are there to stay, but you can at least clear out your profile -- even your email address.
Hackerrank

легко

According to the site you must go to the profile settings url and there will be a button called 'delete account' which will delete the account if it is wished to.
Hackpad

трудно

Request acount deletion via email.
Happy Scribe

легко

Go to "Settings > Delete Account > Delete my account".
Headliner

трудно

You have to send an email to support@headliner.app
Headspace

легко

Click "Delete my account" and follow the instructions that appear.
HelloFax

легко

Click "Delete my account" and follow the instructions that appear.
HelloWallet

легко

Login, go to setting, click 'Cancel My Membership' and confirm.
HelpScout

легко

Login, go to Account and click on Cancel Account
Heroes of Newerth

трудно

The only way of deleting your account is by sending an e-mail to 'support@heroesofnewerth.com'.
Heroku

легко

“Close your account...” link at the bottom of the page.
Hi-Rez Studios

трудно

Go to the link provided, make sure the email address is verified and on the Security Tab click "CLICK HERE TO REQUEST AN ACCOUNT DELETION OR MAKE AN ACCOUNT DATA REQUEST" and follow the steps on the screen.
Hi5

легко

HighBeam Research

легко

HitBTC

трудно

Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account. After receiving a response from support, confirm the deletion by replying to that email. Note: Your balance must be empty before doing this process.
HOL Virtual Hogwarts

невозможно

You can remove information and manually quit HOL, but your account stays forever.
Honey

легко

Hostelsclub

невозможно

You can remove every information from your account or if you signed up using a social network disconnect it.
Hot or Not

легко

Sign in to your account, go to the 'Account' options in your settings and delete your profile. See also 'Can I deactivate or delete my Profile?'
Hotmail

легко

Houzz

трудно

Your Houzz > Edit Profile and Settings > Advanced Settings > Deactivate Houzz Account (at the bottom of the page)
HowLongToBeat

легко

Go to 'My Account' > 'Options', click 'Delete Profile & Data' and confirm.
HP

трудно

Select language > Fill submission > Submit
Huddle

трудно

Hulu

легко

Humble Bundle

средне

You must submit a Data Subject Request at their DSAR Privacy Portal to request account deletion.
Ibotta

трудно

ICQ

легко

IFTTT

легко

ImageShack

легко

IMDb

легко

Imgur

легко

imo.im

легко

You must login, go to your account settings and then click on the 'Delete Account' link on the bottom left.
Importa Brasil

трудно

Create a topic to request the deletion of your account.
Indeed

легко

You must login, go to your account settings and then click on the 'Close my account'.
IndieGala

трудно

Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your IndieGala account.
Indiegogo

легко

Go to “My Settings”, scroll down to the bottom, and click the “Delete” button.
InfoCasas

трудно

Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your account.
InfoJobs

легко

Ingress

трудно

You need to fill in the form linked in the support article by clicking "contact us". Fill in your email address, agent name, device you play on and submit the form.
InnoGames

легко

Inoreader

легко

Select 'Reset or cancel' under preferences and click on 'Cancel account'.
Instagram

легко

Instapaper

легко

Instructables

трудно

You have to email them (service@instructables.com) to get your account deleted
Internet Archive

легко

Go to settings, enter your password to unlock modifying settings, click "Delete Account". Your library items will remain unless you remove them before deleting your account.
Internetometer

невозможно

Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options. Email sent to internets@technoized.com was never replied to.
Invision

трудно

You need to request them through the support form providing the email you signed up with. All files deleted will not be restorable.
IO9 (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
IRCCloud

легко

Go to IRCCloud, sign in, click 'Settings', scroll down, enter your password in 'Delete your account', and confirm.
issuu

легко

Closing your account will delete your profile and all of your publications. There is no going back, so don't say we didn't warn you.
iStudiez

трудно

Contact support and ask for your account to be removed.
itch.io

трудно

You need to contact support via email to get your account deleted.
iTunes / Apple ID

легко

Login with your Apple ID, and then click Get Started under Delete Account
iubenda

легко

Click Account & Billing info, then under General info click Delete your account.
iversity

легко

Jalopnik (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
JDate.com

легко

Under 'Membership Management' click 'Remove my Profile'. Fill out the survey and submit to delete your profile.
Jezebel (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Jimdo

средне

You can instantly delete your free account. The paid version requires you to first cancel your subscription.
Jolla Account

легко

Jottacloud

легко

Log in. Type in password. Press 'delete'.
Journey

невозможно

If you go to the profile settings, you can deactivate the account, but there is always a button for re-enabling it, even if you delete its 'Google Drive' data
JS Bin

легко

JSFiddle

трудно

Please email a request if you’d like your account to be deleted.
Kaspersky

легко

Login to your account. Click 'Account Settings' from the dropdown menu where your username (or email) is shown, then use the 'Delete Account' option and enter your password.
Keepa

легко

Login to your account. Click on 'Settings', then 'Account'. Click 'Yes, delete my account', enter your password and click 'Delete account'.
Keeper

трудно

You may deactivate your Keeper Security account and delete your personally identifiable information at any time by contacting their support at support@keepersecurity.com clearly indicating that you wish to delete your account.
Keybase.io

легко

Account is deleted instantly, though username might be kept to keep service functioning properly and avoiding impersonation.
Khan Academy

легко

Kickstarter

легко

Kik

невозможно

You can only deactivate your account. There appears to be no way to permanently delete your account or data.
Kinja (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Kit.co

трудно

If you need to contact us for any reason, you can do so by emailing us.
Klarna

трудно

Pay off all your orders (if any), wait 10 days after that, remove your payment information from the app, chat with customer service and tell them you want your marketing sendouts stopped and your personal data deleted.
Klepit

невозможно

Koingo Software

средне

Enter your E-Mail in the account deletion form and confirm the deletion in the E-Mail sent to you.
Kongregate

трудно

You are unable to remove an account, but they can permanently ban your account upon request. They will remove stored information upon request as well, such as e-mail address, developer payment information, and stored payment information.
Kotaku (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Kraken

трудно

To close your account, you need to submit a request to support, which may take up to 24 hours to process.
Kununu

легко

An email will be sent with a link to delete your account.
Last.fm

легко

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click delete user account. On the following page, enter your password. Your account will then be deleted after 14 days.
LastPass

легко

Launchpad

легко

LBRY

трудно

Only way to delete your account is sending them an e-mail.
League of Legends

трудно

Send Riot Games a ticket with the following information: account name, summoner name, server, email address used for account registration, registration location (City, Country), last IP used to play League of Legends, Internet Service Provider used during registration, and payment methods used to purchase RP. (if applicable)
Leetcode

невозможно

You can't delete your account, though you can create a new session to reset your progress
Letterboxd

легко

LetyShops

легко

Liberland

невозможно

You can only disable the account, but never delete it.
LibraryThing

легко

Libre.fm

легко

Click 'Profile', then 'Edit', then 'Show advanced settings', and finally check the 'Delete my account' checkbox.
Lifehacker (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
Lime

трудно

You must contact support via your Lime's contact form to request deletion.
Lingvist

трудно

You must contact Lingvist to request account deletion.
LinkedIn

средне

There are reports that LinkedIn continues to email people with a closed account. You may need to contact customer services to delete account instead of just closing it.
Linktree

легко

Go to your account details, scroll down to the 'Danger Zone' and click 'Delete Account'.
Linsensuppe

невозможно

One cannot even change the password
Listia

трудно

LiveJournal

средне

Once you delete your journal you have 30 days to undelete it, in case you change your mind. After 30 days, the journal will be permanently deleted and there will be no way to recover it.
Lobsters

легко

Lolja

трудно

Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your Lolja account.
Lookout

легко

log into your account, in the middle right.
LoseIt

легко

Go to the Settings page of your account, then account information and click “Close account”.
Lucidchart/Lucidpress

легко

Click in the top right corner on your Username, then "Account settings" and at the tab "Close Account"
Lucky Patcher Forum

невозможно

The website does not offer any options that allow the account to be deleted.
Lufthansa

легко

Lumosity

легко

Lyft

средне

Log-in to your Lyft account on the website and request for deletion. Cannot be done via the app
MacTrade

легко

In your user account go to 'Delete Account' and confirm the deletion via the 'Delete account now' button.
MacUpdate

легко

In your account preferences select 'Delete all my personal data' in the bottom left. 14 days after your request all your data will be deleted. During the 14 days the delete request may be cancelled.
Magoosh

легко

Send an email to help@magoosh.com with the subject line, 'Need to delete my account'. Might need to send another email for the deletion to finally go through.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
mailbox.org

легко

Account Settings → Delete Account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MailChimp

легко

Account Settings → Account Settings Drop-down → Close my account → Type DELETE and press Delete Account button.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mailfence

легко

Go to 'Settings'->'General'->'Delete Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mailspring

легко

Sign in → Click the 'Delete your Mailspring ID' button → Confirm
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mangadex

невозможно

The feature is not yet implemented. You could add your name to the forum post and the admins might eventually come around to it.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mapbox

легко

Enter Password -> Scroll to bottom -> Click 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mapstr

легко

Log in to your account in the app, then in the account settings choose 'Delete my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Marvel

легко

Log into your account -> My Account -> click on Delete Account at the bottom of page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Massdrop

трудно

Contact support via the online form and ask for your account to be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mastodon.social

легко

Login -> Account Settings -> Security > Delete Account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Match

невозможно

You can only ever deactivate your account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mathway

легко

Use the link to navigate to your account settings page. Click account, type your password and click delete.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Maxdome

трудно

Contact support via the live chat and request the deletion of your account. This is also possible via the contact form, though it could take longer.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mbed

легко

Информация недоступна

McAfee

легко

Информация недоступна

McVIP

легко

Click on 'Edit profile', scroll down to 'You want to delete your profile?', type in your password, click on 'Delete' and then 'Yes, delete it'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MediaFire

легко

Информация недоступна

Mediapart

трудно

No information is clearly provided how to delete account. You have to send an email to explicitly ask for deletion of every information related to your account otherwise they will only disable it.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Medium

легко

Информация недоступна

MeetFrank

трудно

Send the team/company/email of the account you want to delete. No verification (not even from the same sender e-mail) required.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Meetup

легко

Информация недоступна

Megaxus

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Melodics

невозможно

It might be possible to delete your account via the contact form, but the support team is known to be unresponsive.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Memrise

легко

A 'Delete my account' button is available from your account settings page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mendeley

трудно

Get to Mendeley and request for account to be closed at the privacy settings. Then contact Elsevier support asking for a deletion there too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MePergunte

легко

Информация недоступна

Mercado Libre Argentina

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Bolivia

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Chile

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Colombia

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Costa Rica

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Ecuador

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Guatemala

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Honduras

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre México

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Nicaragua

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Panamá

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Paraguay

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Perú

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre República Dominicana

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Salvador

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Uruguay

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Libre Venezuela

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mercado Livre Brasil

средне

To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estou de acordo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceito".

Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Livre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Metacafe

трудно

Request to delete account by contacting support.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mi Account

легко

Информация недоступна

Microsoft Account

легко

Информация недоступна

Microsoft Office 365

легко

Информация недоступна

MindMeister

легко

Информация недоступна

Mint

легко

Go to 'Settings', then 'Sign In & Security', then scroll down to 'Delete your Mint account'. Enter your email and password again and click 'Delete'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MisterWong

трудно

You need to send an email to support and it may take up to 48 hours to process your request.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MixCloud

легко

Click on "Just delete my account".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mixlr

легко

Login to your account, go to account section of the settings page and choose the "delete account" option.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mobify

трудно

You have to send a message in order to remove your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mobills

легко

Just click the delete button. Note that if you have made an account via Google or Facebook, you'll have to change the password first.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mockflow

легко

Login to your account -> Open the menu and choose My Account -> In the Profile Details tab click on 'Delete Account' & confirm deletion by entering your password.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mojang

легко

If you have registered a Mojang account and would like to delete your account, please visit your account settings page. Please be aware that if your account is deleted, you will no longer be able to log into Mojang services, and will not be able to purchase future Mojang games.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Money Dashboard

трудно

If you wish to delete your account and its belonging data and bank accounts held within it, you have to submit a request to the user support (or send an e-mail to support@moneydashboard.com). Make it clear that you require the full deletion of your account, not simply the deletion of one of your bank accounts. If you only want to delete/remove a bank account, but keep your Money Dashboard account open, please visit https://help.moneydashboard.com/entries/21936798
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Money Lover

легко

Go to the menu on the top left corner, click 'My Account' then 'Delete Account' on the bottom of the dialog and confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Money Saving Expert

легко

Just login to your account, select 'My Account', scroll to the bottom, select 'Settings' and click 'Close Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mongo Atlas

трудно

To delete your MongoDB account you first need to delete all active clusters, projects and organizations linked with your account. Then you can send a mail to cloud-account-support@mongodb.com, with the subject line "Request for Atlas Account Deletion" from your registered mail and delete your account
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Monster

легко

Информация недоступна

Moonpig

трудно

Contact customer services and they'll respond in 24-48 hours. Not to mention the ways they try to hide you removing your card details. If you want to remove your card details, do the following: The easiest way to do this would be to go to the My Account page then click on the ‘Add Moonpig Prepay Credit’ link, click on the Buy link and your saved card details will be shown onscreen. Click on the ‘Remove Card’ option.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Morningstar

трудно

Fill out the feedback form, asking them to delete your account. Be sure to specify that you’re not just unsubscribing from e-mail but that you want your account deleted entirely.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Moviepilot.de

легко

Информация недоступна

Mozilla Developer Network (MDN)

трудно

Log in to Bugzilla and create a bug report to request the deletion of your account (see examples: #1576401 and #1353345).

If you have made contributions to the MDN Web Docs, you will also need to specify what you would like to happen with them after deleting your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Mozilla/Firefox

легко

“Cancel your account” link at the bottom of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Muambator

легко

On your account page, scroll to the bottom and click on the red button to delete it.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Multiplay.co.uk

трудно

You have to contact Multiplay by their contact us page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Munzee

трудно

Send an e-mail to privacy@freezetag.com. This email should include your first name, last name, e-mail address and, if applicable, your social network ID for the social network from which you access these services. (for example, your Facebook user ID)
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Musescore

легко

Click on 'Delete account' at the left of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MusicBrainz

легко

Click on delete my account at the bottom of the page
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
My Fitness Pal

легко

Just login and head to the account settings to click on delete account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MyAnimeList

трудно

Enter your email address in the "Enter your registered email address" field and click "Confirmation" to request the deletion of your account. After that, confirm your request by clicking on the confirmation link that will be sent to you by email.

If your account has been banned for any reason or you are an MAL Supporter, request the deletion of your account through this contact form instead of using the method explained above.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MyFRITZ!

легко

Login and select 'Delete Account' in the sidebar in your account settings
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MyJDownloader

легко

Go to your account settings (top right, click on your E-Mail-Adress) and select 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MyPlate

трудно

Send a request to the customer service team, including your account username or email address.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MyScript

легко

Accessing the URL triggers a confirmation mail containing a deletion link. Click this link and your account will be deleted immediately.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
MySpace

легко

Информация недоступна

Namecheap

трудно

You have to contact Customer Support to delete your account, and provide your account username, support pin and reason why you would like to close your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NaNoWriMo

легко

At the bottom of the Account Settings page is a "Delete My Account" button. Your account will be "disabled and scheduled for permanent deletion." After 30 days, "your past novels, author profile, and unique account info will be permanently deleted." It is unclear if forum posts will be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Napster

средне

Start a chat and ask for your account to be deleted. You can delete anyone's account like this! Just "I'd like my account to be deleted." -"What email?" -"email@email.email" -"Ok, I have gone ahead and deleted it."
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Native Instruments

трудно

Fill the ticket form and wait for response.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NCBI

трудно

Accounts will be deleted after 2 years of inactivity
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nearpod

трудно

Requires to fill out contact form. Will still get Promotional emails until you also unsubscribe from them
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Neon Pagamentos

невозможно

Neon accounts cannot be deleted, only canceled.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Neopets

трудно

Send an email to the support@neopets.com stating you wish to delete your account.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Netflix

трудно

Cancel your membership, then contact support if you want immediate deletion, otherwise your account will be automatically deleted in 10 months.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Netlify

легко

Press the 'delete' button and then enter your name to confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Netology

невозможно

Никаких пунктов для удаления профиля нет. И похоже, обращение в техподдержку ничего не даст. Проще потереть все персональные данные с сайта
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Netvibes

легко

Информация недоступна

New Relic

легко

From the New Relic menu bar, select (account) > Upgrade subscription > Cancel account. Select the confirmation prompt.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
New York Times

трудно

Use the form to write to customer services and ask them to close your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NewsBlur

легко

Информация недоступна

Newspipe

трудно

There is a "delete your account" button, but it was not working. Mailing them does.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NextDNS

легко

Navigate to account settings and click the delete account button.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nextdoor

трудно

Accounts can only be deleted by contacting their support team.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nexus Mods

легко

Accounts can be deleted by following the instructions on the link
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nike+

легко

At the bottom of the account form, there is a 'Deactivate Account' button. Upon clicking, there will be a set of information that explains the process of account deactivation. All account information will be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ninox

трудно

Contact Support via the online contact form and request your account to be deleted. Alternatively you can use the support E-Mail address.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nintendo

легко

Scroll down and press deactive and delete, it will be deactived for 30 days and then permanently deleted, if a Nintendo Network ID is linked to the account, it will not be deleted in this process
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Njalla

легко

Type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete Account".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NoIP

легко

Check the box to confirm and then click 'Change'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NordPass

трудно

"If you’d like to delete your account or data, please contact us at support@nordpass.com"
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
The Noun Project

трудно

'Email us at info@thenounproject.com and we'll deactivate your account.'
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Novation Music

трудно

'Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner.'
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NOW TV

невозможно

You must first cancel any active passes under 'My Account' > 'My Passes'. After this, you can contact the live chat and ask for your billing information to be removed. Your account must remain inactive for an indeterminate amount of time before the remaining data will be removed 'in accordance with our group data retention and deletion policies'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NPM Forum

легко

Login to your account, click on your avatar then click on username and select 'Preferences'. In the bottom page click on 'Delete My Account' and confirm the deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
NS1

трудно

Email support and request account deletion. They will process your request and email you when it has been deleted.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
nTask

трудно

To delete your nTask account, follow this simple procedure: Using your registered email for nTask, send a request titled "Account Deletion" to "support@ntaskmanager.com" mentioning your name and email address. Once the request is received, it will take 24 hours to process your request
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nubank

невозможно

Nubank accounts cannot be deleted, only canceled.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Nvidia

легко

Open the link, sign in, click 'Delete my data', click the confirmation link sent to your email, type in DELETE and press ok.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Octopus

легко

Hit the button with the user icon in the top-right. Navigate to the 'Settings' tab and pick 'Delete my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Odnoklassniki

легко

Войдите в ваш аккаунт, прокрутите Лицензионное Соглашение вниз, кликните 'Удалить профиль', поставьте галочки по желанию и жмите кнопку 'Удалить'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OfferUp

легко

Login to your account, click Delete Account, provide reason for deletion, confirm and complete. Very simple.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OkCupid

легко

Visit your settings page, and select 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OneSky

трудно

Contact Support.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Onet

легко

You just need to click 'Delete account', then enter your account password and tick the checkbox
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Online.net

невозможно

The french law forces them to keep your account because it's linked to your bills.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OnlineTVRecorder.com

невозможно

You can deactivate your account with the link. But the data isn't deleted. Even if you contact the support they don't delete your data.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OpenCores

невозможно

Though they state you can mail them, the e-mail bounces back.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Opendesktop

трудно

E-mail their support to get the account deleted.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OpenDNS

легко

You can delete the account by visiting the delete account page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OpenInvest

трудно

Email them telling them you want to delete your account. They will retain some information as necessary to "comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements" (from their TOS and Privacy Policy), but most data will be deleted within 30 days.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
OpenShift

невозможно

You can't delete your account including all data, only a ‘soft delete’ is possible where you can always re-enable your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Orkut

легко

Информация недоступна

OSBuddy

трудно

You must contact support via your account's registered email address to request deletion.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Osu!

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Outdooractive

трудно

Contact Support via the online form and request your account to be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Outlook

легко

Информация недоступна

Overcast.fm

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Overleaf

легко

Select 'Delete your account' at the bottom of the account settings page.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Overstock

трудно

You must contact support directly and ask them to invalidate your account. However, your transaction data may not be deleted from their records.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pandora

легко

Scroll down to delete my account and click it, click delete account, type in your password, then hit submit. If you have Pandora Plus or Premium, cancel your subscription, wait for it to expire, then delete.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pantheon

легко

In order to delete an account, you first have to delete all active Sites, or transfer the ownership.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Paper by FiftyThree

средне

Login to your account, go to settings, underneath 'Request account deletion' click 'submitting a request'. Enter your e-mail address and click 'Delete account'. Might take some days until the account gets deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PaperKarma

трудно

Send an email to human@paperkarma.com requesting deletion. If you have a subscription plan through the App Store or Google Play, be sure to cancel your subscription in the proper store.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Parcello

легко

Go to settings, click 'Delete account' underneath 'Miscellaneous'. Confirm this process in the modal. Works within the app as well.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Parkmobile

трудно

To cancel your account, send an e-mail message request to the Parkmobile Help Desk at helpdesk@parkmobileglobal.com and include your name, mobile number, license plate number, and/or the last 4 digits of the card we have on file for you. After the Help Desk cancels your account, you will receive a confirmation e-mail message.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PassDock

легко

Select 'Delete account' at the bottom of your account info page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pastebin

легко

Password is required for deletion. Pastes will be removed and the username cannot be used again. No Recovery after deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Patreon

легко

Log in, and open the link. Click 'Erase', and proceed to press buttons. Deletion is delayed by 14 days. Data about the deletion is shared with Transcend Inc.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Patrick Krempf Reminder

легко

Информация недоступна

PayPal

невозможно

Log in. Click 'Profile' near the top of the page. Click 'My settings'. Click 'Close Account' in the 'Account type' section and follow the steps listed. Your account is never deleted though.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PaySera

трудно

Quote from the support staff: If you want to delete your Paysera account completely, please write us an email (support@paysera.com) with a request and indicate why you want to delete your account. This email has to be sent from the email address that you use to log in to your Paysera account. Please be informed that if you delete your account, you will not be able to create a new account in the future. Paysera account is free of charge and we recommend not to delete it, but close the account, and you will be able to activate it in the future yourself by logging in to your Paysera account.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PCPartPicker

легко

Click the delete account on your account preferences.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Peak

трудно

You must send an e-mail to support@peak.net requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Penzu

легко

Click on 'Delete Penzu Account'. Confirm the deletion through the link sent to your email address.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
peopleperhour

средне

Profile > settings > account > edit > select a reason > deactivate
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
The Perfect Shave

легко

Click on 'Konto löschen' and then on 'Mein Konto jetzt unwiederruflich löschen'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Personal Capital

легко

Click 'DELETE USER ACCOUNT' at the bottom of the settings page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Personello Germany

трудно

It is necessary to contact the support, for example through 'Mein Konto' -> 'Meinung abgeben'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pexels

средне

Follow the instructions on the help article to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Philips Hue

легко

Click 'Delete Account' on your account page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PhishTank

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Photobucket

трудно

To delete your account you will have to send an email to support@photobucket.com. Photobucket support will require some information for verification purposes. These include your username, email address, full name, dob, the postal code and country from where you registered your account and a description of a couple of pictures in your account. After your reply the staff will delete your account in 48 hours. According to Photobucket your old pictures cannot be recovered from deleted accounts as they will be completely erased from their servers.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PHP Classes

невозможно

They refuse to delete accounts from the site.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Picasa

невозможно

You can't delete your Google Account for Picasa Web Albums without deleting your entire Google Account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PicPay

невозможно

PicPay accounts can't be deleted, only disabled.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pinboard

трудно

Send us an e-mail from the address that you have registered - we take care of it.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pingdom

легко

Информация недоступна

Pinterest

средне

On the Account Settings, click 'Delete Account', state reason and click 'Next', then 'Send email'. You need to check the e-mail and confirm the deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PivotalTracker

средне

You can delete your account using the website, but it is only fully deleted after e-mailing
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pixabay

легко

In your account setting choose 'Delete account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
pixiv

легко

It takes 2 weeks to delete an account. You will be unable to re-use the same e-mail during that period. They won't delete "pixiv ID".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pixlr

легко

Click on 'Remove account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pixum

трудно

Contact support via email and request your account to be deleted.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PlantSnap

средне

To delete your account, open the app on your mobile device and click the "More" option button. Then click your profile name, from there you will be able to delete your account. If you require additional help, use the contact form provided on their website.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Player FM

легко

In upper right, click the settings button and select "Help/FAQ". Select option "How do I delete my account and leave Player FM?" - link will be below. Type "delete" in the box and click the button to finalize.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PlayPosit

легко

Click your username in the upper right and select Profile, then Delete Account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PlayStation Network

невозможно

It is not possible to delete your PlayStation Network account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Plenty of Fish

легко

Fill out the deletion form
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Plex.tv

легко

Under 'Danger Zone', click 'Delete your account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
PlexGuide

невозможно

Account can only be disabled, with option of contacting support to re-enable account afterwards.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pluralsight

легко

Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email. NOTE: If you have outstanding payments or disputes or if you aren't comfortable with sharing personal data to confirm deletion, it might be harder
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pocket

легко

Информация недоступна

Pocket Casts

трудно

You must request account deletion via email. If the web player was purchased, access to it will be lost as well.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pocoyo Club

легко

Информация недоступна

Podio

легко

Log in to your account, press the delete button and type the phrase asked.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Points.com

трудно

Must contact support through Contanct form or online chat.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
pon

легко

Open the app → Open Settings → Click on your Account's information → Initiate deletion
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Porkbun

легко

Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click the Delete Account button and follow instructions.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
postale.io

легко

Click on the 'Delete account' red button at the bottom of the page. Only administrator accounts can delete an account though.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Postcrossing

легко

Log into your account -> Click the link (data fully deleted, not possible to revert this).
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Postman

легко

Log into your account, then click the 'Delete Account' button on your profile page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Postmates

средне

Fill in account information and click 'Report Issue'. Reply to the email sent to you to confirm deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Premera

трудно

Email Premera's support team to request account deletion.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Premiumize.me

легко

Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click on Send verification code -> Paste the code you got on your email and click Delete Account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Prey

легко

Log into your account -> Click 'Need to close your account?' near the bottom of the page -> Confirm deletion
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Prezi

легко

Log into your account -> Click the link -> Enter your password and click on Delete Account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
ProductHunt

легко

Go to the account setting, click 'Continue' under 'Delete my Account' and follow from there.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Prosper

легко

Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click on Close My Account Now.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Proto.io

легко

You can either close your account temporary or delete it permanently. Log into your account -> Click Settings -> Manage Subscription -> NEED TO CLOSE YOUR ACCOUNT? click Yes, Close Account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
ProtonMail

легко

Log into your account -> Click Settings -> Scroll Down to the Delete My Account Button -> Type why you are leaving, password, and 2 Factor Authentication code if enabled -> Click Delete
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Prott

легко

Log into your account -> Click Settings -> in General tab scroll down and find 'Click here if you want to cancel your account' -> Choose why you are leaving and click 'Continue' -> Click 'Yes Cancel My Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Public Lab

невозможно

It is currently not possible to delete an account on Public Lab.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pulseway

средне

At the bottom of the page click 'Delete Account'. You will need a code sent to the 'Work E-Mail' listed on the same page (can be changed without confirmation).
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Pushover

легко

Информация недоступна

Put.io

легко

Click Destroy my account completely, then click Delete everything.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Python Package Index (PyPI)

легко

Go to "Delete account > Delete your PyPI account".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Quantic Foundry

трудно

Email their support team asking for account deletion.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Quip

трудно

Email support@quip.com and ask them to delete your account.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Quizlet

легко

Информация недоступна

Quora

легко

Log in, go to 'Settings', 'Privacy', and then 'Delete Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
radio.fr

легко

Login, go to profile page, it's in tab 'my data' and click 'delete my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Radiooooo

трудно

Account removal must be requested directly by email.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Raindrop.io

трудно

To delete your account, you need to send an e-mail to info@raindrop.io
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Rainforest QA

легко

Login, go to the settings page and click 'I want to delete my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RapidAPI

трудно

Account can only be deleted by sending a request to their support team
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RateYourMusic

невозможно

After deleteing the account, it will be deactivated for 30 days before being deleted permanently. Messages, forum posts, and contributions stay on the site even after your account is deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Razer

легко

An account is required to access the warranty and product registration section of the website. Despite being on a different subdomain, this affects the normal Razerzone.com website and the assorted store as well.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Readernaut

легко

Go to your profile page, and use the 'Delete Your Account' button.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RealDebrid

трудно

First, search "delete account" in the search bar in order to obtain the "I want to delete my Real-Debrid account" entry. Click on it for the instructions for users in premium state. Once your account is no longer premium, proceed to the "Contact us" button to create a support ticket requesting to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RecargaPay

невозможно

You can't completely delete your account. On the account closure page, you are informed that after you closing your account, most of your data will be deleted from the system, however it's not specified which data will be kept and why. Closed accounts can also be reactivated at any time by the user.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Redbubble

легко

Click the button to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Reddit

трудно

You cannot delete your Reddit account; you can only deactivate it. Content posted to Reddit (posts and comments) must be deleted individually beforehand. If you are an EU citizen, see the 'Reddit (GDPR) entry on JustDeleteMe.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Reddit (GDPR)

трудно

Content posted to Reddit (posts and comments) must be deleted individually beforehand. As an EU citizen, do not use the normal deactivation process. Send a message with the provided link instead.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Redditgifts

трудно

If you decide you would like to delete your account you must email us at support@redditgifts.com. You must email us from the email address associated with your account and provide your reddit username.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RedPen.io

трудно

You would need to email the team by clicking feedback to have your account removed.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Remember The Milk

легко

Информация недоступна

Remind

легко

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Replay Poker

легко

Please enter a reason for deactivating your account and then click 'Deactivate' after you're finished.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RescueTime

легко

Use the 'Delete your account' link in the lower right-hand corner.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Retrospring

легко

Use the Delete button at the bottom of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Revolut

легко

Open the Revolut app on your phone, go to the Settings tab, press 'Close account' button and follow the instructions.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Rideindego

невозможно

You can only cancel the auto-renewal feature. I called them and asked to cancel my account and be removed from their mailing list and they told me my account was already not renewing and there was nothing else they could do.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Riffle

легко

On your profile page, click 'Edit Profile' and use the 'Cancel account' button.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ripe NCC

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Robinhood

трудно

Contact support via the link and request acount deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Roblox

невозможно

Not possible. 'We currently do not have a feature for players to delete their accounts. If you no longer wish to play on your account, it will remain inactive until you're ready to play again.'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Rockstar Games Social Club

трудно

Click on the delete account and information button on the support page to submit a ticket. They will then email you asking you to confirm a few details of your account which you have to reply to, after that the account will be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Roll20

легко

On the account page, scroll down to the "Danger Zone" and click on the "Delete My Account" button. After that, you will have to type "DELETE" in the pop-up box.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Rosetta Stone

трудно

Submit a personal data deletion request via the support site form using your registered email. Your data will be deleted after some time without any email confirmation. (Note: California residents must use this form instead!)
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Rotten Tomatoes

легко

Информация недоступна

Rovio

легко

Bottom link 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Runescape

средне

Select 'Remove your personal data and permanently disable your account' as your request type and fill out the rest of the form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
RunKeeper

легко

Enter your password, select a reason for deletion, complete the captcha, press the delete button and then confirm it in the dialog.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Runtastic

легко

To delete your account go to Runtastic.com & log in, click on the arrow on the right side of your user name, click on "Settings", click on "Login Data" on the left hand side, click on "Delete my account" at the bottom
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ryanair

легко

Link found in their privacy policy to process account deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Samsung Account

легко

Click in the checkbox "I confirm the conditions above", click at "Delete", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Confirm".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Scaleway

легко

On the top right of the page, click 'Delete my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
ScanMyServer

легко

Login to your account and follow 'Account Suspension' instructions.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Scentbird

трудно

Open a ticket with the customer service using their chat/ticket form and ask them to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Scribd

легко

Информация недоступна

Sedo

трудно

Информация недоступна

Sellfy

средне

Log in first, go to the url and press 'Close Account', all products and orders will be lost, you will have to add a reason why, and depending on the option you will have to further explain
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Seznam.cz

легко

Информация недоступна

ShareLaTeX

легко

Click the "Delete your account" at the bottom of the settings page and type "DELETE" in the popup box.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Shipito

трудно

Create a customer support ticket requesting deletion.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Shopee

средне

Tap Saya (me)>Akun Saya (My account)>Ajukan Penghapusan akun (Submit Account removal/Submit Account Deletion).
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Shopify

легко

Select 'Please cancel my account'. Choose a reason then select 'close my shopify store'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Shorte.st

средне

Log in to your account, access the account deletion link specified above, access the confirmation link received by email and select 'Remove Account'. Note: Your created links will remain working and you will not be able to use the same email for creating a new account. So remember to manually delete all your created links first.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
showRSS

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Shpock

трудно

Requires e-mailing support to delete the account.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Shutterfly

трудно

Contact customers services by email or live chat and request deletion.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Shutterstock

легко

Go to your account details and press Delete my account and confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SigFig

трудно

Contact customer service by email and request deletion.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Simple Machines

трудно

Enter your password to have your account marked for deletion by an administrator or moderator. You can do this for any other Simple Machines forums if the forum administrator allows.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SimpleLogin

легко

Go to "Delete Account > Yes, delete my account".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Simplenote

легко

Login to your account, go to account settings and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by ticking the box, entering your password and click 'Delete Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Sketchfab

легко

You have to click on the button 'Delete your account', select the 'consent to delete all content' and confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Skillshare

легко

Login to your profile, click on 'Account Settings', click on 'Deactivate Your Account', and confirm by clicking on 'Deactivate Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Skoob

легко

Информация недоступна

Skype

трудно

Contact customer services on chat. You’ll need to know whether you bought services from Skype, you’ll need to verify your signup email address.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Slack

трудно

If you are the Slack team's primary owner you will need to either delete the team or transfer its ownership before deleting your account. If you're not, you'll need to request a deletion from the workspace admin.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Slashdot

трудно

Информация недоступна

SleeveYourGames

трудно

Write on the FAQ requesting for deletion, they will reply asking which e-mail you used to sign-up, then you provide and it gets deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Slideshare

легко

Sign in to SlideShare, move your cursor over your photo in the top right and select Account Settings, click the Change Password tab on the left, click Delete Account, click 'Yes, delete my account', enter your password and select applicable reasons for deleting this account, then click Delete Account. Note: If you created your SlideShare account through LinkedIn, you'll have to close your LinkedIn account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SmartRecruiters

невозможно

You can deactivate your user account, but you cannot delete it.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Snapchat

легко

Enter username and password and click 'Delete'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Social Blade

невозможно

You can't delete your account. Customer support will also not delete it upon request.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SoftCreatR Media

легко

Ваша учетная запись будет удалена через 7 дней, если вы не отмените операцию заранее. Созданный контент (например, публикации на форуме) не удаляется, но имя пользователя обезличивается и блокируется для повторной регистрации на 363 дня.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SoloLearn

трудно

E-mail requesting a full deletion. It takes 30 days for it to be irreversible.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Songkick

легко

Информация недоступна

Sonico

трудно

Send a request to legal@sonico.com and request deletion.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SoundCloud

легко

Информация недоступна

soup.io

трудно

Put 'delete me' in the description box on your profile and mail team@soup.io with your soup URL and request a deletion
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SourceForge

средне

Data created by the user such as posts and tickets will remain and be attributed to the account, even if deleted. The username will not become available.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Speaker Deck

легко

Scroll to the bottom of page and click on the 'Delete my account and all of my presentations'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SpigotMC

невозможно

You can't delete your account you can only deactivate your account. Go for this to your profile and click the report button on your profile and write delete me and wait.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Splitwise

легко

Информация недоступна

Spotify

средне

1. Cancel your subscription at https://www.spotify.com/us/account/subscription/ 2. Public playlists will be anonymised, delete any playlists you want. 3. Go to the provided link, Account -> I want to close my account and follow the instructions. The account can still be restored within 7 days of the request.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Square Cash

трудно

Login into the support page and email customer support asking to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Stack Overflow / Stack Exchange Accounts

трудно

If you haven’t posted on the site, it’s just one click. If you have voted or posted, please contact the Stack Exchange Team: Visit the contact form and select ‘I need to delete my user profile’. After you contact us, the team will reach out with further instructions.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Starbucks

невозможно

They will not delete your account but upon request they can “scramble all of your information so that you don’t receive emails and none of your information is available to [them] for potential fraud”.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Startnext

легко

Go to your profile settings, scroll down, and click the 'Delete profile' link. It may be possible that your account cannot be deleted for a number of reasons, such as: you have a project in the starting, funding, or end phase; you have an active partner page; you supported a project that is still in the funding phase and we have not yet received your payment or your payment has not been returned to you.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
statcounter

легко

Click the link, fill in your login info and confirm. It's reversible for 30 days, until your data gets purged.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Statista

легко

Информация недоступна

StatusCake

легко

Under 'Account' scroll down and click the red button 'Remove Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Steam

трудно

First you must verify ownership of the account, then Steam Support will respond to confirm your identification. After it is confirmed your account will be locked and then deleted in 30 days. You can cancel the deletion by contacting Steam Support during the 30 days.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
StepMap

трудно

To delete your StepMap account, let us know by sending an e-mail with info@stepmap.de and enter your username. The sender address must be your e-mail address that you have subscribed to at StepMap.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
StickK

трудно

From the dropdown select "I'd like to request to end my account" and then fill in and submit the form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Stock Informer

легко

Click 'Deactivate Account' at the bottom of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Storenvy

легко

Log in, then navigate to 'Account Settings' > 'Profile'. Scroll to the bottom and click 'Delete my Storenvy store & account'. Click 'OK' when prompted to confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Storify

легко

Just click the 'Delete account' button in red
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Strava

средне

Account deletion is irreversible: Your account and data will be permanently deleted, and you will be removed from all clubs, heatmaps, challenges and leaderboards. Some data you created for the community, like public segments or routes, may remain on Strava.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Streamable

трудно

You have to contact support in order to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
StreamYard

легко

Click the delete account button, confirm and enter the 6-digit code sent to your e-mail to finalize
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Stripe

легко

Account owners only, not team members can delete the account. Balances and pending invoices all need to be resolved before the account is permanently closed. Cannot be reversed.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Stronghold Kingdoms

средне

Log in, select the option view my account, a dialog will have delete my account button which is then confirmed by the email. After confirming, your GDPR request will takes 2 weeks to be completed. You are able to cancel this deletion request any time within that 2 week processing period by clicking the link below in the confirmation email.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
StudyMode

трудно

You have to contact support in order to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
StumbleUpon

легко

You can reactivate within 14 days. After that the account is deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Super Domínios

трудно

Use the contact form. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of the account via email.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Supercell ID

невозможно

Even after "deleting" your account, Supercell will still keep your personal information saved on its servers to, according to them, "business interests".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
SurveyMonkey

легко

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Permanently delete account'. After reviewing the information, click all checkboxes and enter your password. Click 'Yes, delete this account' to confirm.The account and questionnaire data will be definitively excluded within 90 days.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Surveytime

невозможно

There's no provided way to remove an account, just a general-purpose support email that receives no attention.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Svbtle

легко

Click the 'Delete Account' link. After 30 days the data is irreversible to retrieve.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Swagbucks

легко

Use the 'Cancel My Account' link on your Account Settings page. Requires email confirmation.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tablondeanuncios.com

легко

Login to your account, go to Opciones, click Eliminar cuenta. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. Then, your account and your classified ads will be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tagged

легко

You can reactivate at any time by logging in to your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Taiga

легко

Log in to your user account, go to 'User Settings' and select 'Delete Taiga account' below the save button. Confirm and done.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tango

легко

Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TargetProcess

трудно

You need to e-mail them to ask for the deletion to be processed.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Teachoo

трудно

You must contact teachoo to remove your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TeamGantt

легко

Go to Account Settings > Subscription > Cancel. Click 'Cancel my subscription and delete my data'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TeamViewer

легко

Edit profile (menu item at the top right corner of the page) → Delete account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tebex

трудно

Contact customer support to request account deletion
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Technic Platform & Technic Forums

средне

To delete your forum account reply to the linked topic with the message "I request that my Technic forum account be deleted.". To delete your platform account, report yourself with reason "Other Reason" and input the message "I request that my Technic platform account be deleted.".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Technorati

невозможно

It's not possible to remove your account, but you can remove your blogs.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TED

трудно

Contact the TED support team via their online contact form for account deletion requests
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Telegram

легко

Open deactivation page. Enter your phone number and one time password sent to your Telegram account. Delete your account then.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
textPlus

невозможно

This website does not provide options that allow the user to delete their account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Textures.com

легко

If you want to permanently delete your Textures.com account, go to the Delete Account tab on your account fill out your password and press Delete My Account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Things

легко

In the Things app go to Preferences -> Things Cloud and select Edit Account. Then select 'Delete Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Threema

легко

In the app, go to your ID and select 'Delete ID' at the bottom. Alternatively go to https://myid.threema.ch/unlink and remove your ID with your revocation password. If you do not have one, you can only unlink your phone number and mail under https://myid.threema.ch/unlink.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ticketmaster

трудно

You must submit a request to close your account via the form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tidal

трудно

Category: Privacy and Data Requests. NOTE! After you press submit, it says that the request has been sent. On 'Does this article answer your question?' Press 'X No, I need help'!
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TikTok

средне

Tap account (with people depicton, on the bottom right edge)>Menu (on top right edge)>Privacy and Settings>Privacy and Safety>Delete Account>Next>Continue>Delete Account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TKirch.dev

легко

Your account will be deleted after 7 days, if you don't cancel the deletion process before. Created content (such as forum posts) won't be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Todoist

легко

At the bottom of the page is a delete account buttom, after clicking on it, you will need to re-enter your password.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Toggl Track

легко

Scroll down the profile page and click 'Close Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tokopedia

невозможно

Информация недоступна

Too Good To Go

легко

Click on Delete your account, enter your email. Then click on the confirmation link in the email. Alternatively, you can delete your account in the app settings.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Topcoder

невозможно

You can't delete your account, but you can contact them via email to deactivate it.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Topface

легко

Информация недоступна

Tor Project

невозможно

You can create an account with your email address only. But you cannot change, close, or delete your account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
The Tracktor

легко

Login to your account first. Confirm by ticking 'Close my account' and click 'Close Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Trakt

легко

Информация недоступна

TransferXL

легко

Click on "Delete your account" at the bottom of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Transifex

легко

In the main navigation, click on your profile image in the top right corner; from the dropdown menu, select User Settings; scroll to the bottom of the page and click Deactivate my account; confirm you want to delete your account by clicking Deactivate my account in the popup.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TrashMail

легко

In top navigation bar, click on 'Account', then select 'Delete account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Trello

легко

Select 'Delete your account?' option to delete your account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Trillian

легко

Select the option to delete your account and enter your username, password and the code which will be send to your mailaddress.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TripAdvisor

легко

Информация недоступна

TripIt

легко

Информация недоступна

Triptipedia

легко

Click on "Delete my account" and confirm
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Troll and Toad

трудно

You must contact customer support using their 'Contact Us' form, and provide your account's e-mail address. The account will be deleted once a support staff member processes it.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tumblr

легко

Информация недоступна

Turo

трудно

Email accountclosure@turo.com and request that they delete your personal information.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tutanota

легко

Go to "Delete account", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Tweek

легко

Follow the instructions on the help article to delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Twenty20

легко

Информация недоступна

Twitch

легко

Информация недоступна

Twitter

легко

Your account is deactivated before being deleted. After 30 days of remaining deactivated it will then be deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Twoo

легко

Информация недоступна

twoseven

легко

The instructions are the the bottom of their FAQs
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Typeform

легко

Follow the steps in the link: Login, then click 'My Account', scroll to the 'Danger Zone', click 'Delete my account' and confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
TypePad

легко

Информация недоступна

Uber

трудно

Requires 'reason' to be filled out, and takes a few days to process. Once processed, you must click on the account deletion link which is sent via email.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ubiquiti

трудно

Open a ticket with support using the email address associated with the account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ubisoft

легко

Информация недоступна

Ubuntu One

трудно

Yes and no, it depends on which type(s) of accounts, and you will need to delete the accounts in the correct order. All accounts are tied to Ubuntu One's Single Sign-On (login.ubuntu.com), so that is the account you should close last. Everything else, such as Launchpad.net, cloud file storage, AskUbuntu, and other accounts should be closed first if possible. This is especially important if you have any paid services attached, to make sure you won't be billed for anything after closing the accounts. The last step is to delete your Single Sign-On (SSO) account. SSO accounts must be deleted manually by the Ubuntu One staff.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Udacity

средне

After logging in into your Udacity account and clicking on the button "Delete Your Data" under "Personal Information" you get sent a code by email to verify the deletion. Note that you are still being charged for any courses you are enrolled in!
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Udemy

средне

In order to delete your account, you need to first unsubscribe from all of your courses.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Uncubed

трудно

You can deactivate your account from 'Settings', but must contact them via email to terminate your account
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Unfuddle Ten

трудно

Send an email with the subject 'Delete my account', it is the only way.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Unidays

легко

Enter your password and click 'Delete my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
United Domains

трудно

Contact Support and request to delete your account.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Unity ID

трудно

It is not possible for users to delete their own Unity ID accounts, instead users must contact Unity to disable accounts. Requires that the request come from the email linked to the account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Unroll.me

легко

Click 'Delete my account' at the bottom of the user settings page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Unsplash

легко

Информация недоступна

Uphold

трудно

To close your account, you must withdraw all funds. Next, contact Uphold support using their online support request form. They will then send you a response email with more information/instructions.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
UPS

легко

Информация недоступна

Uptime Robot

средне

Login to your account and click on 'My Settings' or follow the link. On the 'Delete Account' section click on 'I still want to delete the account' link & click on 'Send account deletion e-mail'. Check your email and open provided link. Lastly confirm deletion by click on 'Delete Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Usersnap

трудно

Send an email with the subject 'Delete my account'
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Ustream

легко

Scroll down to the bottom of the 'Account Settings' page and click 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Uswitch

легко

Scroll to the bottom of the 'Account Settings' page and click 'Delete Account'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Valleywag (Gawker Media)

невозможно

You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Velo Hero

легко

Информация недоступна

Verduca

невозможно

Информация недоступна

vgy.me

легко

On the Account Details page, there is a Close Account tab.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
ViaBox

трудно

Request the deletion of your account through the link above as a "general request". The system might create a support account for your request, so state that you want it to be deleted too.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Viadeo

легко

There's a button on the right, just under the menu.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Vidyard

трудно

Click "Submit a request" and request an account deletion, entering your email into the request form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Vimeo

легко

Информация недоступна

Vine

трудно

The only way to delete your Vine account without deleting your Twitter account is to contact Twitter through their contact form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Virtualmaster

трудно

Log in to your account and contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Viva o Linux (VOL)

легко

Click at "Excluir conta", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Gravar".
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
VK/ВКонтакте

легко

Информация недоступна

Voat

легко

Информация недоступна

Voxer

средне

Account can only be deleted from Android or iOS app, not the Voxer website.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
VSCO

легко

Deleting your account won't delete your membership.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
VSTBuzz

трудно

Account can only be deleted by sending request to their support team
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Walmart

трудно

Contact customer service to close your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WaniKani

легко

Visit the given link and click on "Send deletion confirmation mail". You will receive a mail on your registered mail address and you can confirm the account deletion from there.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Wattpad

невозможно

You can close your account by going to Login > Close Account. Note that this doesn't delete it nor anything related to it and trying to log back in reactivates it instantly
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WAYN

легко

Информация недоступна

Waze

легко

Информация недоступна

We the People

невозможно

Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Weather.com

легко

Site uses the term "unsubscribe" to describe completely deleting an account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WEB.DE

легко

Информация недоступна

Webex - Free Account

легко

Just follow the settings to find the delete account button and click it
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Webtickets

трудно

Fill in the form requesting the deletion of your account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Webull

легко

Must use the mobile application to delete account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Wedbio

трудно

You have to contact them via the "contact us form" to get your account closed.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Weebly

легко

Click on 'Permanently delete your Weebly account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WeHeartIt

легко

Информация недоступна

Western Union

трудно

To delete your profile, contact Customer Care or send an email from the account you registered with containing your name, registered phone number, My WU number (if applicable), and reason for deleting your profile.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WG-Gesucht.de

легко

Информация недоступна

WhatPulse

легко

When logged into the website, select "My WhatPulse" from the navigation bar, then click "Unregister from WhatPulse" towards the bottom of the page. This will permanently delete the account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WhatsApp

средне

From the app: Settings → Account → Delete your account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Which?

трудно

Require your membership number to be sent in the email. This can be found here https://www.which.co.uk/account/#/
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Whizlabs

трудно

Submit a request to delete your account using the contact form provided.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WhoSay.com

легко

Just click 'Deactivate'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Wikidot

легко

Click on 'Delete account'. Confirm account deletion through the link sent to user email address.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Wikipedia

невозможно

'A username cannot be deleted.' However, they do have some suggestions.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Wish

средне

You will have to edit your 'Country' in the profile to be a country covered by e.g. GDPR (for example, France). Otherwise, you will not see the 'Permanently delete account' option when you click on 'Manage Account' (you will only see 'Deactivate account').
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WishSimply

легко

Enter your account password and click on 'DELETE ACCOUNT'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Wix

средне

Delete any built sites and subscriptions then follow the link to an account deletion form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WolframAlpha.com

трудно

For the immediate future, send a message to WolframAlpha, and your Wolfram ID will be deleted manually.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Woltlab

легко

Your account will be deleted after a 7-day grace period. Created content, like forum posts, will not be deleted. Your username will be anonymized and protected against re-registration for a year.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WordPress.com

легко

You can permanently close your WordPress.com account from your Account Settings screen by clicking on 'Close your account permanently'
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
workupload

трудно

Write a short mail using their web contact form.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
WT.Social

невозможно

Only deactivation is possible
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
XDA Developers

трудно

Click 'Data Deletion Request' and fill in the form. Make sure to specify if you want your posts deleted.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Xing

легко

Select 'delete my profile' at the bottom of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Yahoo!

легко

Информация недоступна

Yammer

легко

On the above URL, click the 'Delete your Yammer account' link in the top right and confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Yandex

легко

On the above URL, confirm the deletion by entering the CAPTCHA code. If backup email and/or phone added you will need to send a confirmation code and fill in the code(s). Press "Delete account" and confirm deletion in the dialog box.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Yelp

легко

Информация недоступна

YNAB (You Need A Budget)

легко

Информация недоступна

YouTube

легко

You can request your data copy before you delete YouTube account.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
YoYo Games

трудно

Информация недоступна

Yummly

легко

Select "To delete your account, click here" at the bottom of the page.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zapier

легко

Go to the URL, confirm your email. You'll be redirected to the login page. Confirm your email again and enter "DELETE" (all caps) In the "Confirm you want to delete your account" field.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zattoo

легко

Информация недоступна

Zazzle

трудно

To terminate your account, simply send a message via their web contact form to Customer Care that contains your username and the email address associated with your account. Once you've done so, a member of our Support Team will disable your account and remove any products, both public and private, and disable your store (if applicable). The account will be deleted fully when our system processes the next batch of account removals.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zeit

трудно

You would need to email the team by clicking contact us to get your account closed.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zeit Online

трудно

Send an Email with the Username
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zendesk

легко

Go to Admin->Settings->Subscription and click 'Yes, cancel my account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zenkit

легко

Login to your account, go to profile, scroll down and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by entering 'DELETEMYACCOUNT' and click 'Delete My Account'.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zoho

легко

Информация недоступна

Zoom

легко

Login to your account, go to 'Account Profile', click 'Terminate my account'. Enter password in dialog box and confirm.
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zulip

легко

Navigate to Settings > Your Account > Deactivate Account
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...
Zynga

трудно

Place Delete My Account in the subject line and include your first name, last name, e-mail address and user ID number for the SNS from which you access our games (if applicable) in the body of the e-mail.
Отправить e-mail »
показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

