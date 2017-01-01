Не нашли, что искали? Помогите нам сделать JustDeleteMe ещё лучше.

000Webhost легко Go to "Profile > Delete My Account" and select why you are deleting your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

123RF трудно

Отправить e-mail » The only way to delete an account is to send an e-mail to customer support agents. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

1Password легко Login to your account, go to profile, click 'Permanently Delete Account'. Confirm by entering 'I am sure' and click 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

280daily легко Enter your account password and click on 'DELETE ACCOUNT'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

4shared легко Информация недоступна

500px трудно On Account Settings, under "Please choose your issue below", select "Delete Account", fill the form and submit. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

7digital трудно Email customer service using their web contact form and ask them to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

99designs трудно Have to contact them, they will only ask for confirmation показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

9GAG легко Login to your account, go to parameters, click Delete my account. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. And again by clicking Delete my 9GAG account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Abacashi трудно

Отправить e-mail » Either use the contact form or e-mail them directly asking for the account to be deleted показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AbeBooks трудно Select 'Something else' and then 'Close my account' and fill out the e-mail form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Abload легко Информация недоступна

About.me легко Информация недоступна

Academia легко Информация недоступна

Acasa легко In your account settings choose 'Remove my account' at the bottom. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Acorns невозможно You have to contact customer support to deactivate your account. Can be reactivated again. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ActiveCampaign трудно I want to be forgotten, and want my personal data erased in . For account deletion requests or requests to remove all account information, submit the Data Subject Rights Request form . When asked "What would you like to initiate with us?" choose the optionin . показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ada легко Just click delete and all your account data is erased показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Adfly трудно Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Adobe легко Информация недоступна

AdvCash легко Go to the profile page and click the button to delete account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Airdroid легко Go to the Account Info page, Click the Delete Account button to delete your AirDroid account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Alibaba легко To delete your account, go to "My Account" page, click on "Member Profile" and then, "Deactivate Account" показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AliExpress легко To delete your account, go to the "My AliExpress" page, click on "Account Settings"->"Edit Settings" then "Edit Member Profile" and click on "Deactivate Account" button. On the deactivation page, there is an option "Release my account at the same time", click it and confirm so that data will be permanently deleted along with your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AllCall Forum невозможно The website does not offer any options that allow the account to be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Alvanista легко Follow the link to edit your profile and click cancel account at bottom. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Amara легко Just head to the account page and click the red button 'Delete your account' at the bottom left of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Amazon легко Scroll down, select a reason, tick the checkbox, click on "Close My Account" and follow the link in the confirmation e-mail. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Amazon AWS легко You must login before visiting the link. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Android File Host (AFH) трудно Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Angelist легко Click delete account once logged in. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AniList легко Go to "Delete User Account > OK, Delete my account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Animal Crossing Community невозможно We do not 'delete' or 'terminate' accounts on ACC. If you no longer wish to use the site, you may delete all personal information from your profile and then stop logging in. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Animoto легко Open the link and click Delete Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AnkiApp легко Log in to your account and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by entering your password and click 'OK'. You cannot delete your account via web.ankiapp.com - please visit join.ankiapp.com instead. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AnkiWeb легко Confirm by entering your e-mail address and click 'Remove'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AnonAddy легко Enter password at the bottom of the page and click 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Any.do средне You can only delete your account via the mobile app: install the app, log in, click Profile, click Delete Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AOL / Instant Messenger легко Информация недоступна

Apex Minecraft Hosting трудно You need to log into your billing panel and send a ticket regarding the account deletion. If you only have a multicraft account, you can send a ticket without logging in. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Apple легко Follow the steps to request account deletion. It is possible to undo for a few days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ara.cat трудно Информация недоступна

Arcor.de легко Only viable if you have online accounts only. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ArmorGames легко Информация недоступна

The Artist Union легко Login to your account first. Click 'Delete Account' and confirm by clicking 'Ok'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Artsy легко Информация недоступна

Asgardia.space невозможно

Отправить e-mail » You have to send an e-mail and request for account deletion, which might take up to 10 days. By some accounts, the site administrators will not follow up on deletion requests, leading to no follow-up. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ask.fm легко Информация недоступна

Assembla легко Информация недоступна

AtCoder легко Информация недоступна

Aternos легко Информация недоступна

Atlassian легко Информация недоступна

Audiomack легко Click the delete account link in the bottom left corner показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Authy средне Заполните форму, подтвердите свой номер телефона и e-mail. Данные будут удалены через 30 дней. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Autodesk средне Go to the bottom of the page, click the button 'Account Deletion' and confirm on 'Delete your Autodesk account and data'. Enter your password, then enter a 6-digit code that will be sent to your email and click 'Delete Account'. You can recover the account within 30 days of deleting it. The deletion is completed in 90 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AutoScout24 легко Информация недоступна

Avast! легко Login, go to "Profile Details" tab, and simply click on the "Delete Account" button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Avira легко

Отправить e-mail » Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

AwardWallet легко You must enter your password and supply a reason for deleting your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Babbel средне Scroll down and press delete. A confirmation box will show up. You will have to go click the link in the email they send to you to permanently delete your Babbel account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Backblaze средне Click on delete account and follow the required steps. You must have no outstanding B2 balance and will have to delete most files and settings in your account first. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Badoo легко Зайдите в 'Настройки', затем слева нажмите 'Удалить', укажите причину удаления и подтвердите выбор нажав кнопку 'Подтвердить'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bambuser легко Go to your Settings page and scroll down to find 'Deactivate' account. Click on 'Close Account' button, and confirm the account deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bandcamp легко To terminate an artist account, you must click on the 'Artists' pane, click on the desired artist's profile, and click the termination link there. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Barnes and Noble невозможно It is not possible to delete your Barnes and Noble account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Basecamp легко Data will be permanantly deleted after 30 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Basin легко Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the 'Completely obliterate all my data' button показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Battle.net / Blizzard средне Requests may take up to 30 days to complete and may require to submit a government-issued photo ID. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Be Welcome легко There's a 'Remove profile' option on the side menu at the 'Edit my profile' page. You can even select an option to have your data deleted within 24 hours. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Beamly легко To delete your account, login and then next to your name select the drop down and go to 'Settings' once there scroll to the bottom of the page and select 'delete your account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Behance легко To delete your account, please click on your avatar in the top right navigation, visit Account Settings, and hit the 'Delete Account' tab. There, you'll have the option to delete. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

bet365 трудно To delete the account, contact customer service. It is recommended to do it via chat and ask to close the account, as there is no link to do so. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Betterment невозможно Account can only be closed, but not trule deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bidoo трудно Click the assistance link on the website and fill in the contact form. A representative will mail you to confirm the account deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Binance средне First you have to empty your account from all cryptocurrencies, then click the link and enter your email. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bitbucket легко On the side menu, click on 'Delete Account' and on the confirmation page click 'Delete Account', all repositories and the account is immediately wiped. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bitdefender Central средне To delete your account, login, go to the 'My Account' page, click the 'Delete Account' link, click the 'Delete Account' button, and click the 'Send Email' button. A confirmation email will be sent to the account email. Click the 'Delete Account' link in the email sent to you, log into your account, and click the 'Delete Account' button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bitfinex средне Visit the Account Settings page from the menu in the top right corner of the Bitfinex platform. Deactivate your Bitfinex account by changing your account status. Finally, confirm this via the confirmation email. This process is irreversible and your data will be retained for as long as needed to meet audit and regulatory purposes. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bitly легко Go to " Profile > Delete Account" and select why you are deleting your account. Your account will be deleted but all your shortlinks will remain. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bitwarden легко Информация недоступна

Blinkist легко Click 'I want to delete my account' at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Blogger невозможно You can't delete your Blogger Account without deleting your entire Google Account. But you can delete your blog. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Blue Apron легко Информация недоступна

Bluebird by American Express средне Remove all funds from your account. Then go to settings in your account, click on the profile tab, and click close account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bluejeans трудно Contact support via the contact form and request deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Board Game Arena легко Log-in, go to your account settings and click 'Delete my BGA account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

BoardGameGeek легко Log-in and use the link provided to request account deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bodybuilding невозможно

Отправить e-mail » You can only deactivate your account by contacting support as they state on the help page. There is no way to permanently delete your account or data, and an inactive public profile will always be visible to public. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bohemia Interactive трудно Submit a support ticket to them at the URL and they will send you an email asking to confirm after which the account will be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

BookBub трудно Fill out the contact form to request deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Booking легко Информация недоступна

Booklooker трудно You need to request deletion of your data via the contact form after logging in. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Bookmark OS невозможно There is no option to remove the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

botlist.space трудно You need to request deletion of your account data by contacting a 'Website Staff' via their Discord server. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Box легко Информация недоступна

Boxcryptor легко Информация недоступна

Bring! средне Log in to the account you'd like to delete and click the link on the same device. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

BrowserStack трудно Must send contact form requesting account deletion, using the "Other" category. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Buffer легко Информация недоступна

Bukalapak средне Open Akun (Account)>BukaBantuan (Open Help)>In Akun & Info Personal (Account & Personal Info), tap Selanjutnya (Next)>Tap Menonaktifkan Akun (Disable Account)>Tap Isi Form Bantuan (Type on Help Form)>Explain the reason why you delete it>Tap Kirim (Send). показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

BurstNET невозможно Support staff refuses to delete accounts due to 'accounting purposes' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Buycraft трудно Buycraft was moved to Tebex, contact customer support to request account deletion показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cacoo легко Информация недоступна

CafePress легко Информация недоступна

CakeReader невозможно Информация недоступна

Call of Duty (Activision) невозможно 'There is no way to close or shut down an account.' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CamelCamelCamel легко Login to your account first. Confirm by ticking both boxes, 'I want to close my Camel account.' and 'I’m really sure!', and click 'Close Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Canva невозможно There is only an option to Deactivate account. To do this, you must login to your account first, then go to account settings and click 'Deactivate Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Car2Go трудно You need to call customer support and even after that can take weeks before confirmation of deletion показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Carbonmade легко When logged in, use the link to be taken to the deletion page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CCMA (TV3 i CatRàdio) легко Информация недоступна

cda трудно You need to contact with support показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CDON.COM трудно Contact customer service via the support e-mail form and request deletion of your account under General Questions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Celcoin трудно

Отправить e-mail » Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, include your full name and Tax ID in your request. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cengage трудно Contact support over the phone or via live chat. Your case will need to be escalated to close the account, and it may take a few days. Otherwise, the account will automatically be deleted after 5 years of inactivity. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Change.org невозможно There is only an option to disable your account. There is no way to request deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Channel 4 легко Login, go to account page and click remove. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Checklist легко Log in and go to your account. Scroll to 'Close your account' and click on 'Close Account'. Confirm by clicking on 'Yes' in the pop-up window. The account will be deleted immediately. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Chegg трудно

Отправить e-mail » Call customer service, email them with the email listed here, contact them via chat and ask them to delete your account, or request assistance via their Twitter account, @CheggHelp . There is also no option to delete your payment methods, you need to contact customer support as well. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Chess.com невозможно Your account will not be deleted but disabled. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ClassPass невозможно You can deactivate your account from settings but not entirely delete the account itself. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ClickAndBuy легко Login to your account, then click 'delete account' on the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cloud Convert легко Go to the dashboard > account > details, and fill your username and password. The acount is deleted after 72 hours. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CloudApp трудно

Отправить e-mail » The site claims that you must call their support line (888-988-5036, ext 1), but they deactivated my account over email. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cloudflare средне You must have no domains, add-ons, payment methods or ongoing investigations attached to your account prior to account deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CloudMagic легко Информация недоступна

Club Penguin Rewritten невозможно

Отправить e-mail » There is no option on the website to delete, you can try emailing their privacy or support email but they never reply to either after months. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CNET Download трудно You have to ask the support to get your account deleted. Choose the category CNET Registration показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Code Red невозможно You can't delete yourself. You can only change your phone nr. to a bogus number. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Codeanywhere легко Login then click Delete Account button and enter your password. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Codecademy легко Simply click the "I understand, delete my account." button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CodeChef легко Navigate to the Privacy tab in your edit profile section. Scroll all the way down and click on "I don’t want to continue with CodeChef". Alternatively login to codechef and visit "https://www.codechef.com/users/ /discontinue", after substituting in your username. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Codeforces невозможно You can't delete your account yet. The feature is being worked on and might become available in the future. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Codenvy легко Deletion option can be found in the "Security" tab показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CodePen легко Информация недоступна

CodeProject легко Beneath the gravatar image, check the 'Close my account' checkbox. Then click on 'Save my Settings'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CodersRank трудно Click the Feedback button on the right and fill in the form asking for deletion. They'll ask for you to reply from the signed up e-mail and then delete the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Codetasty легко Log in, press the url, press 'Deactivate Account' which will disable your account for some time and then permanently delete показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Codewars легко Go to your 'Account Settings' and scroll to the bottom to find the 'Delete Account' section показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CoinBR/Stratum трудно

Отправить e-mail » Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your CoinBR/Stratum account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CoinPayments невозможно According to their own policy, accounts can never be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cointree средне Complete the form and wait for their support to delete the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Collegeboard трудно You have to call their customer service at 866-315-6068 показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Commun легко Информация недоступна

Conte.it легко Fill out the form to request cancellation from Conte.it's insurance services. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cook It невозможно It is only possible to permanently disable the automatic subscription fee. Doing so will also set your stars back to 0. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Couchsurfing невозможно Cannot be deleted fully, reactivation is always available. Fill out the request form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Coursera легко Delete acccount button is at the bottom of the account settings page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CrashPlan трудно Start a live chat session and a representative will delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Credit Karma легко Membership can be canceled either online or by mail. Once you cancel, you will no longer have access to your Credit Karma account history and you won’t be able to create a new account for six months. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CreditExpert трудно

Отправить e-mail » You can cancel by email but only if your membership includes insurance. Otherwise, an email cancellation will be ignored. You have to call 0800 561 0083 to cancel your account. This is the only way. More info here: http://experian.metafaq.com/help/CreditExpertBRS/Cancel_and_duration/CancelBRS показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Crowdcast.io невозможно You can pause your account for $10/mo or cancel your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Crowdfire легко Deleted after 48 hours of request показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Crowdin легко Login to your account. Click on 'Settings', then 'Remove Account' (at the bottom). Choose one of the options why you want to delete your account and click 'Remove Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Crunchyroll легко You can deactivate the account after filling out a form containing the reason for doing so (radio button list) and typing your password показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Crushee невозможно They mock the very idea of wanting to delete your account in their faq: "Can I delete my account cause I totally h8 you guise??!!!111" показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

CryptFolio легко Информация недоступна

Crypton.sh легко Scroll down the page, click at "Delete My Account", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete Account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cryptotrader трудно Информация недоступна

CryptPad легко Scroll down to the red 'Delete your account' button and then select 'OK (enter)' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Curve средне They cannot delete your account immediately as they are obliged by the Money Laundering Regulations 2017 to keep your data for 5 years after you stop using Curve. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Cybrary легко Go to "Delete Your Account > Delete Account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Dailymotion легко Type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DansTonChat легко Информация недоступна

Dashlane легко You have to enter your mailadress and have to choose a 'why are you leaving' answer'. To verify this step you'll become a mail with a security code to fill into the form. After that your account is deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DataCamp легко Click the red 'delete account' button at the bottom. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Day One легко Информация недоступна

Deadspin (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Deezer средне If you signed up via Google/Facebook setup a Deezer password at https://www.deezer.com/password/reset and click the confirmation link you'll get via mail. If you have your Deezer password, open your account settings. Click 'Delete my Account' at the bottom of the page. Enter your Deezer password and confirm the deletion in the confirmation mail. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Delivery Code средне Go to My Account and select Edit Profile and then Delete Account. A confirmation e-mail will be sent to the address on file with a link you must visit. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Delta Airlines (SkyMiles) трудно You can not delete your account on the site. You must use the linked form. Then select SkyMiles → Update SkyMiles Account and request them to close your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Depositphotos трудно Enter live chat in the other department and request cancellation of your account or if it is not available use the contact form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DEV легко Go to your 'Settings'. On the left select 'Account'. Click 'Delete Account', and follow the instructions sent via email to confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DeviantArt средне All your data is ereased immediately, except comments which will remain. Accounts can be reactivated within 30 days. After that, Accounts can't be reactivated. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DHL (Paket.de) невозможно There's no information about account-deletion in their FAQ. The hotline also says that account-deletion isn't possible. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

diasp.eu (Diaspora) легко Click close my account and confirm with your password. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Dice легко Go to your 'Settings'. Scroll to the bottom to find the 'Delete Account' section. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

dict.cc легко Account data will be deleted; the user name will be blocked to prevent reuse. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DigitalOcean легко Click in the checkbox "Purge all of my account data" and confirm your action by clicking "Deactivate Account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Diigo легко Scroll down the page, click at "I'd like to delete my account.", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Confirm Delete". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Discogs легко Информация недоступна

Discourse невозможно There seems to be no standard way of handling account deletions on discourse-hosted forums. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Discshop.fi трудно Contact Discshop.fi's customer support and request for your account to be closed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Disqus легко Информация недоступна

DNSimple легко Информация недоступна

Dock.io легко Log in, go to settings and click 'Delete my account'. Confirm by clicking 'Yes, delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Docker легко Log in, under account settings find and use "Deactivate Account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DocuSign трудно Follow the instructions at the linked support page; directions vary depending on account type and privileges. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Doodle легко In your Doodle account select 'Delete Doodle account' at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Douban легко Информация недоступна

Draft легко Информация недоступна

Dreamstime легко Click on the "Delete account" link towards the bottom of the page and then confirm your action in the opened pop-up. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Dreamwidth средне Changing your account status to Deleted will immediately hide your profile and journal from other users, but your account will not be removed for 30 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Dribbble легко Информация недоступна

Drone.io легко Информация недоступна

Dronebase трудно Contact support to find out if you can delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Dropbox легко Информация недоступна

Droplr легко Click at "Delete Account", type your email address and confirm your action by clicking "Delete". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Dubsmash легко



You can also request the deletion of your account via Click at "Delete now" to confirm the deletion of your account.You can also request the deletion of your account via email показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Duolingo легко Информация недоступна

Dwell невозможно It’s not possible to delete an account, you can either remove or replace your contact information with bogus details. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

DynDNS легко Информация недоступна

EA Origin трудно Contact customer services to request deletion. If you're outside the US this must be by phone. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

EasyEDA легко Log into easyeda.com first, then click on the provided URL. Type 'DELETE' into the input box and click the Delete button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

easyJet трудно You have to fill out the Data protection request form on their website, providing your identification. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

EatStreet трудно

Отправить e-mail » Though you can deactivate your account under "My Account", in order to permanently delete your account, you must contact support and request deletion at: customer.service@eatstreet.com. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

EBANX невозможно Customer support says that EBANX accounts can't be deleted, as the information about user transactions (e.g: payments) may be necessary in the future for, according to them, "legal obligations and legitimate interests". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

eBay трудно A few survey questions will be asked prior to account deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

eBonus трудно After submitting a contact form, they will ask for confirmation using email. After confirmation, account deletion takes 30 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

EDDB трудно Request deletion in the contact form показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Edpuzzle трудно click on the contrat popup on the bottom of the screen and fill out the form, an admin will email asking for your username and will then delete it показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

eDreams легко Click on "I want to delete My Account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

EdX невозможно There's no need to delete your account. An old, unused edX account with no course completions associated with it will disappear. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Element легко Go to "All Settings" scroll all the way down, and click on Deactivate Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Elevate трудно

Отправить e-mail » You must send an e-mail to hello@elevateapp.com requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ello легко Quoted from Ello: Go to your Settings page and click the “Delete Account” link. Once you delete your account neither you, nor we, can recover it. Also note that your username may become available for another person to use. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Elpais трудно Complete the form, they will send you an email where you must respond indicating the identity document. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Endomondo легко Select 'Close Profile' at the bottom of the page, select any reason for closing your profile. After that you have to complete the process by clicking a link in an email sent to you. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Envato трудно You have to send them a request to delete the account using the contact form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Epic Games средне Log in to your account. On the "General Info" page, scroll to the "Delete Account" section, request deletion and follow the steps. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

eRepublik трудно Create new Game Support ticket to request account removal. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ESPN легко At the bottom of the account settings page there is a Remove Account button показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

eToro легко At the bottom of the page, click the button to close your account, select the reason for your deletion and continue to confirm it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Etsy легко Click on 'Request deletion of your data' and then 'Yes, I'm sure'. You'll receive an e-mail with a link to finish the process. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Eventbrite легко Информация недоступна

Eventful трудно Contact support and they will delete your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Eventim трудно Search for Account, select question 'How can I delete my account', then click on 'This answer was not helpful'. A ticket will be opened. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Evernote легко Sign in to account settings, click 'Account Status', click 'Close your Evernote Account', read carefully and accept. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Exercism легко Login and click 'Delete my Account'. Then click again on the next page to confirm deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Expedia трудно Contact support via the live chat or the contact form and request the deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Experian трудно

Отправить e-mail » You have to call or email them. They respond to email quickly, however, so it is not that painful. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Experian UK легко Head to 'Your Subscriptions' and click the 'Close your Experian Account' button. This will cancel any subscriptions and closes your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Facebook средне While you can delete your account easily, some of the data including messages, are there to stay forever, just as stated in the website's privacy policy. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Facebook Messenger невозможно If you logged in with your Facebook account, you can just delete that account. If you registered using your phone number, there's no way to delete your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Facile.it легко Информация недоступна

Fandom Wikia средне Click on 'Close my account'. Disables the account but cannot delete user data completely. Retains user contributions and username is not released. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

FanFiction невозможно Информация недоступна

Fast2Pay невозможно Nowhere on the website or the android app there is a 'My account' page or similar providing a way to delete the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

FastTech трудно You need to create a ticket to request the deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

FaucetHub легко Информация недоступна

Feedly легко Log in and click the 'Delete Account' button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ferox Hosting трудно You have to create a ticket regarding account deletion and you will be asked to prove ownership of the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Finanzblick средне Click on your username (top left) → click on 'Profileinstellungen' → 'Account löschen'. All data is fully erased. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Fitbit средне From the dashboard website, click 'Settings', then scroll down and click 'Delete Account'. You'll receive an e-mail with the link for the actual deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Fitocracy легко Информация недоступна

Flattr легко Type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Permanently delete account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Flickr легко Информация недоступна

Flipboard легко Информация недоступна

Floatplane трудно You need to contanct the Floatplane team through their official website to have your account deleted показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Foap трудно Account deletion requires contacting customer support. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

FogBugz легко On the top right corner, click 'Admin' then 'Your On Demand Account' and search for the close account button at the bottom right. It is not really deleted, just closed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Forvo легко Информация недоступна

Fotka средне To delete your account, you must not post anything for at least three days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Foursquare легко Информация недоступна

FreeBitco.In невозможно This website does not provide options that allow the user to delete their account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

FreeCodeCamp легко You'll need to access your account settings; it's under a section labeled Danger Zone показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Freelancer легко Click Close My Account in Account settings from above link. Complete the short survey, and click Close my account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Freeletics средне After choosing to delete your account, a confirmation e-mail will be sent with a link you must visit. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Freenom невозможно This website does not provide options that allow the user to delete their account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Freesound средне You cannot delete your account yourself if you have sounds uploaded to your account. In their own words: "Because you have sounds on freesound, deleting your user is not a trivial task. As such, we ask you to please contact the administrators via the Contact Form . They will help you with the deletion of your account....". Alternatively - you can go through all your sounds, delete them one-by-one, and then delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Freshdesk легко On the top tab, click 'Admin' then 'Account', at the bottom, and search for the 'cancel my account' on the right. It is not really deleted, just closed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Fruux легко You will need to go to Account setting and click delete account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

FXhome трудно Информация недоступна

Gadu-Gadu легко You will find option to remove your account under Profile - My Account tab, after log in. Removed GG account number is going back to available numbers for new users. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GameJolt невозможно According to many sources, you can get your account stripped of everything and banned by contacting support, but there is no way to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Garena трудно Accounts are deleted with 6 months of inactivity or by opening a ticket to their support team. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gawker (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gearbest трудно You will need to open a ticket. In the first field, select "Account Management > Advanced Account Information" and then send your message requesting the deletion of the account. Within 48 hours, the customer support will return your message asking if you confirm the deletion of the account. You can also contact them via email показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Geni средне Delete any of the information you would like removed from the site. Then select 'Account Settings' and 'Close Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Geocaching трудно To permanently delete your account, you must contact them as the option in your account settings will not delete your geocaching logs. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GetCreditScore легко Select the Delete My Account option on the preferences page and click submit. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GFace трудно You can't delete your account without contacting them. You must submit a ticket and set the subject to 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gfycat трудно

Отправить e-mail » You can't delete your account without contacting them. Send them an email from the address used to create the account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GitHub легко Click on 'Delete account' near the bottom of the page and follow the instructions. Some user content will continue to exist anonymously on the website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GitKraken легко Type in the verification message "Delete My Account" as required and confirm deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GitLab легко Click on 'Delete account' near the bottom of the page. Some user content will continue to exist anonymously on the website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gizmodo (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Glassdoor легко Sign in to Glassdoor, click the Glassdoor profile icon in the upper-right-hand side of the page, click Account in the dropdown menu, scroll to the bottom of the page and click Delete Account, and confirm deletion of your account by clicking Delete Account again. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Glitch легко Log in first, go to the url, scroll down and press delete account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Glovo трудно Enter the support website and click on 'Not related to an order' > 'Account information' > 'Delete my account and data' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gmail средне Click the trash can next to gmail, enter your new email address, and confirm the verification email показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GMX легко You can delete your account, by following the steps provided here: 'https://hilfe.gmx.net/account/verwalten/loeschen.html' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GoDaddy легко Navigate to account preferences, select to "Close Account" and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GoFundMe легко Log in first, go to the url, scroll down and press delete account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GoJek трудно Email customer service to request deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Good Noows легко On the top bar, click on 'Your name', then click on the 'Delete Account' button at the bottom of the dialog. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Good.Co легко On the top bar, click on your photo, go to 'Settings', go to 'Miscellaneous' and then hit 'Cancel Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Goodreads легко Информация недоступна

Google легко Информация недоступна

Google+ легко Информация недоступна

GoPetition легко Enter a reason for closing and your password and click delete, however this is more like a deactivation as you can contact them to undelete it показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gorila легко Login, go to your account configuration and click delete account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GoSquared легко Select a reason for closing and it'll take 2 clicks. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

gPodder легко Go to account, select Delete Account at bottom of page, and click the red button labeled Delete Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Grab легко Swipe left to right from the edge of screen, tap the profile picture, scroll down until you see delete account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Grammarly легко Информация недоступна

Gravatar невозможно You can't delete your Gravatar Account without deleting your entire WordPress Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Green Man Gaming трудно Информация недоступна

Grindr трудно Submit an account deletion request via their web form, including all requested account details. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GroupMe легко Go to the GroupMe profile page, then click 'Delete GroupMe Account'. If you are the owner of any groups, you must transfer them to someone else first. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Groupon трудно According to Groupon's privacy statement, you have to contact support directly and ask them to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GrubHub трудно

Отправить e-mail » Privacy Policy Letter D: Account e-mail addresses cannot be deleted. However, an Account may be closed and GrubHub will cause the corresponding e-mail address to be scrambled. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

GTmetrix легко Login to your account and click on 'Request Account Deletion' or follow the link, Answer questions and click on 'Continue', Confirm deletion via entering password and click 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Guild Wars трудно You need to create a support ticket and request for them to delete your account. Before your account gets deleted you need to answer why you want the account to be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gumroad легко There is a link at the bottom of the Settings page to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Gumtree легко Информация недоступна

Gyazo легко Scroll to the bottom of the webpage, and click the red "Delete Account" button показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Habbo трудно Log in on the respective site and submit a request to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Habitica легко Log in to your account, click the User icon in the top-right corner, click Settings in the drop-down menu, and click the red Delete Account button at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hack This Site невозможно It is not possible to delete your Hack This Site account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hackaday.io легко Login to your account, go to 'Edit my Account', then 'Delete your account'. You will then be prompted to enter your password. Then click delete. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hacker News невозможно Your contributions are there to stay, but you can at least clear out your profile -- even your email address. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hackerrank легко According to the site you must go to the profile settings url and there will be a button called 'delete account' which will delete the account if it is wished to. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Happy Scribe легко Go to "Settings > Delete Account > Delete my account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Headspace легко Click "Delete my account" and follow the instructions that appear. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

HelloFax легко Click "Delete my account" and follow the instructions that appear. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

HelloWallet легко Login, go to setting, click 'Cancel My Membership' and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

HelpScout легко Login, go to Account and click on Cancel Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Heroku легко “Close your account...” link at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hi-Rez Studios трудно Go to the link provided, make sure the email address is verified and on the Security Tab click "CLICK HERE TO REQUEST AN ACCOUNT DELETION OR MAKE AN ACCOUNT DATA REQUEST" and follow the steps on the screen. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hi5 легко Информация недоступна

HighBeam Research легко Информация недоступна

HitBTC трудно Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account. After receiving a response from support, confirm the deletion by replying to that email. Note: Your balance must be empty before doing this process. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

HOL Virtual Hogwarts невозможно You can remove information and manually quit HOL, but your account stays forever. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Honey легко Информация недоступна

Hostelsclub невозможно You can remove every information from your account or if you signed up using a social network disconnect it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Hotmail легко Информация недоступна

Houzz трудно

Отправить e-mail » Your Houzz > Edit Profile and Settings > Advanced Settings > Deactivate Houzz Account (at the bottom of the page) показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

HowLongToBeat легко Go to 'My Account' > 'Options', click 'Delete Profile & Data' and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

HP трудно Select language > Fill submission > Submit показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Huddle трудно Информация недоступна

Hulu легко Информация недоступна

Ibotta трудно Информация недоступна

ICQ легко Информация недоступна

IFTTT легко Информация недоступна

ImageShack легко Информация недоступна

IMDb легко Информация недоступна

Imgur легко Информация недоступна

imo.im легко You must login, go to your account settings and then click on the 'Delete Account' link on the bottom left. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Importa Brasil трудно Create a topic to request the deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Indeed легко You must login, go to your account settings and then click on the 'Close my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

IndieGala трудно

Отправить e-mail » Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your IndieGala account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Indiegogo легко Go to “My Settings”, scroll down to the bottom, and click the “Delete” button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

InfoCasas трудно

Отправить e-mail » Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

InfoJobs легко Информация недоступна

Ingress трудно You need to fill in the form linked in the support article by clicking "contact us". Fill in your email address, agent name, device you play on and submit the form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

InnoGames легко Информация недоступна

Inoreader легко Select 'Reset or cancel' under preferences and click on 'Cancel account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Instagram легко Информация недоступна

Instapaper легко Информация недоступна

Internet Archive легко Go to settings, enter your password to unlock modifying settings, click "Delete Account". Your library items will remain unless you remove them before deleting your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Internetometer невозможно Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options. Email sent to internets@technoized.com was never replied to. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Invision трудно You need to request them through the support form providing the email you signed up with. All files deleted will not be restorable. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

IO9 (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

IRCCloud легко Go to IRCCloud, sign in, click 'Settings', scroll down, enter your password in 'Delete your account', and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

issuu легко Closing your account will delete your profile and all of your publications. There is no going back, so don't say we didn't warn you. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

iTunes / Apple ID легко Login with your Apple ID, and then click Get Started under Delete Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

iubenda легко Click Account & Billing info, then under General info click Delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

iversity легко Информация недоступна

Jalopnik (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

JDate.com легко Under 'Membership Management' click 'Remove my Profile'. Fill out the survey and submit to delete your profile. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Jezebel (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Jimdo средне You can instantly delete your free account. The paid version requires you to first cancel your subscription. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Jolla Account легко Информация недоступна

Journey невозможно If you go to the profile settings, you can deactivate the account, but there is always a button for re-enabling it, even if you delete its 'Google Drive' data показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

JS Bin легко Информация недоступна

Kaspersky легко Login to your account. Click 'Account Settings' from the dropdown menu where your username (or email) is shown, then use the 'Delete Account' option and enter your password. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Keepa легко Login to your account. Click on 'Settings', then 'Account'. Click 'Yes, delete my account', enter your password and click 'Delete account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Keeper трудно

Отправить e-mail » You may deactivate your Keeper Security account and delete your personally identifiable information at any time by contacting their support at support@keepersecurity.com clearly indicating that you wish to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Keybase.io легко Account is deleted instantly, though username might be kept to keep service functioning properly and avoiding impersonation. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Khan Academy легко Информация недоступна

Kickstarter легко Информация недоступна

Kik невозможно You can only deactivate your account. There appears to be no way to permanently delete your account or data. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Kinja (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Klarna трудно Pay off all your orders (if any), wait 10 days after that, remove your payment information from the app, chat with customer service and tell them you want your marketing sendouts stopped and your personal data deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Klepit невозможно Информация недоступна

Koingo Software средне Enter your E-Mail in the account deletion form and confirm the deletion in the E-Mail sent to you. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Kongregate трудно

Отправить e-mail » You are unable to remove an account, but they can permanently ban your account upon request. They will remove stored information upon request as well, such as e-mail address, developer payment information, and stored payment information. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Kotaku (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Kraken трудно To close your account, you need to submit a request to support, which may take up to 24 hours to process. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Kununu легко An email will be sent with a link to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Last.fm легко Scroll to the bottom of the page and click delete user account. On the following page, enter your password. Your account will then be deleted after 14 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

LastPass легко Информация недоступна

Launchpad легко Информация недоступна

Leetcode невозможно You can't delete your account, though you can create a new session to reset your progress показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Letterboxd легко Информация недоступна

LetyShops легко Информация недоступна

Liberland невозможно You can only disable the account, but never delete it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

LibraryThing легко Информация недоступна

Libre.fm легко Click 'Profile', then 'Edit', then 'Show advanced settings', and finally check the 'Delete my account' checkbox. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lifehacker (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lime трудно You must contact support via your Lime's contact form to request deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

LinkedIn средне There are reports that LinkedIn continues to email people with a closed account. You may need to contact customer services to delete account instead of just closing it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Linktree легко Go to your account details, scroll down to the 'Danger Zone' and click 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Linsensuppe невозможно One cannot even change the password показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Listia трудно Информация недоступна

LiveJournal средне Once you delete your journal you have 30 days to undelete it, in case you change your mind. After 30 days, the journal will be permanently deleted and there will be no way to recover it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lobsters легко Информация недоступна

Lolja трудно

Отправить e-mail » Contact the customer support via email and request the deletion of your account. In order for them to identify your account, make the request through the same email address that you have used to create your Lolja account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lookout легко log into your account, in the middle right. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

LoseIt легко Go to the Settings page of your account, then account information and click “Close account”. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lucidchart/Lucidpress легко Click in the top right corner on your Username, then "Account settings" and at the tab "Close Account" показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lucky Patcher Forum невозможно The website does not offer any options that allow the account to be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Lufthansa легко Информация недоступна

Lumosity легко Информация недоступна

Lyft средне Log-in to your Lyft account on the website and request for deletion. Cannot be done via the app показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MacTrade легко In your user account go to 'Delete Account' and confirm the deletion via the 'Delete account now' button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MacUpdate легко In your account preferences select 'Delete all my personal data' in the bottom left. 14 days after your request all your data will be deleted. During the 14 days the delete request may be cancelled. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Magoosh легко

Отправить e-mail » Send an email to help@magoosh.com with the subject line, 'Need to delete my account'. Might need to send another email for the deletion to finally go through. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MailChimp легко Account Settings → Account Settings Drop-down → Close my account → Type DELETE and press Delete Account button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mailspring легко Sign in → Click the 'Delete your Mailspring ID' button → Confirm показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mangadex невозможно The feature is not yet implemented. You could add your name to the forum post and the admins might eventually come around to it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mapbox легко Enter Password -> Scroll to bottom -> Click 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mapstr легко Log in to your account in the app, then in the account settings choose 'Delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Marvel легко Log into your account -> My Account -> click on Delete Account at the bottom of page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Massdrop трудно Contact support via the online form and ask for your account to be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mastodon.social легко Login -> Account Settings -> Security > Delete Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Match невозможно You can only ever deactivate your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mathway легко Use the link to navigate to your account settings page. Click account, type your password and click delete. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Maxdome трудно Contact support via the live chat and request the deletion of your account. This is also possible via the contact form , though it could take longer. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mbed легко Информация недоступна

McAfee легко Информация недоступна

McVIP легко Click on 'Edit profile', scroll down to 'You want to delete your profile?', type in your password, click on 'Delete' and then 'Yes, delete it'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MediaFire легко Информация недоступна

Mediapart трудно

Отправить e-mail » No information is clearly provided how to delete account. You have to send an email to explicitly ask for deletion of every information related to your account otherwise they will only disable it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Medium легко Информация недоступна

MeetFrank трудно

Отправить e-mail » Send the team/company/email of the account you want to delete. No verification (not even from the same sender e-mail) required. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Meetup легко Информация недоступна

Megaxus невозможно Информация недоступна

Melodics невозможно It might be possible to delete your account via the contact form, but the support team is known to be unresponsive. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Memrise легко A 'Delete my account' button is available from your account settings page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mendeley трудно Get to Mendeley and request for account to be closed at the privacy settings. Then contact Elsevier support asking for a deletion there too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MePergunte легко Информация недоступна

Mercado Libre Argentina средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Bolivia средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Chile средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Colombia средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Costa Rica средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Ecuador средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Guatemala средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Honduras средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre México средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Nicaragua средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Panamá средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Paraguay средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Perú средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre República Dominicana средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Salvador средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Uruguay средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Libre Venezuela средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mercado Livre Brasil средне To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estou de acordo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceito".



Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Livre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Metacafe трудно Request to delete account by contacting support. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mi Account легко Информация недоступна

Microsoft Account легко Информация недоступна

Microsoft Office 365 легко Информация недоступна

MindMeister легко Информация недоступна

Mint легко Go to 'Settings', then 'Sign In & Security', then scroll down to 'Delete your Mint account'. Enter your email and password again and click 'Delete'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MisterWong трудно

Отправить e-mail » You need to send an email to support and it may take up to 48 hours to process your request. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mixlr легко Login to your account, go to account section of the settings page and choose the "delete account" option. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mobify трудно You have to send a message in order to remove your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mobills легко Just click the delete button. Note that if you have made an account via Google or Facebook, you'll have to change the password first. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mockflow легко Login to your account -> Open the menu and choose My Account -> In the Profile Details tab click on 'Delete Account' & confirm deletion by entering your password. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mojang легко If you have registered a Mojang account and would like to delete your account, please visit your account settings page. Please be aware that if your account is deleted, you will no longer be able to log into Mojang services, and will not be able to purchase future Mojang games. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Money Dashboard трудно

Отправить e-mail » If you wish to delete your account and its belonging data and bank accounts held within it, you have to submit a request to the user support (or send an e-mail to support@moneydashboard.com). Make it clear that you require the full deletion of your account, not simply the deletion of one of your bank accounts. If you only want to delete/remove a bank account, but keep your Money Dashboard account open, please visit https://help.moneydashboard.com/entries/21936798 показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Money Lover легко Go to the menu on the top left corner, click 'My Account' then 'Delete Account' on the bottom of the dialog and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Money Saving Expert легко Just login to your account, select 'My Account', scroll to the bottom, select 'Settings' and click 'Close Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Mongo Atlas трудно

Отправить e-mail » To delete your MongoDB account you first need to delete all active clusters, projects and organizations linked with your account. Then you can send a mail to cloud-account-support@mongodb.com, with the subject line "Request for Atlas Account Deletion" from your registered mail and delete your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Monster легко Информация недоступна

Moonpig трудно Contact customer services and they'll respond in 24-48 hours. Not to mention the ways they try to hide you removing your card details. If you want to remove your card details, do the following: The easiest way to do this would be to go to the My Account page then click on the ‘Add Moonpig Prepay Credit’ link, click on the Buy link and your saved card details will be shown onscreen. Click on the ‘Remove Card’ option. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Morningstar трудно Fill out the feedback form, asking them to delete your account. Be sure to specify that you’re not just unsubscribing from e-mail but that you want your account deleted entirely. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Moviepilot.de легко Информация недоступна

Mozilla/Firefox легко “Cancel your account” link at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Muambator легко On your account page, scroll to the bottom and click on the red button to delete it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Multiplay.co.uk трудно You have to contact Multiplay by their contact us page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Munzee трудно

Отправить e-mail » Send an e-mail to privacy@freezetag.com. This email should include your first name, last name, e-mail address and, if applicable, your social network ID for the social network from which you access these services. (for example, your Facebook user ID) показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Musescore легко Click on 'Delete account' at the left of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MusicBrainz легко Click on delete my account at the bottom of the page показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

My Fitness Pal легко Just login and head to the account settings to click on delete account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MyAnimeList трудно



If your account has been banned for any reason or you are an MAL Supporter, request the deletion of your account through Enter your email address in the "Enter your registered email address" field and click "Confirmation" to request the deletion of your account. After that, confirm your request by clicking on the confirmation link that will be sent to you by email.If your account has been banned for any reason or you are an MAL Supporter, request the deletion of your account through this contact form instead of using the method explained above. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MyFRITZ! легко Login and select 'Delete Account' in the sidebar in your account settings показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MyJDownloader легко Go to your account settings (top right, click on your E-Mail-Adress) and select 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MyPlate трудно Send a request to the customer service team, including your account username or email address. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MyScript легко Accessing the URL triggers a confirmation mail containing a deletion link. Click this link and your account will be deleted immediately. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

MySpace легко Информация недоступна

Namecheap трудно You have to contact Customer Support to delete your account, and provide your account username, support pin and reason why you would like to close your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NaNoWriMo легко At the bottom of the Account Settings page is a "Delete My Account" button. Your account will be "disabled and scheduled for permanent deletion." After 30 days, "your past novels, author profile, and unique account info will be permanently deleted." It is unclear if forum posts will be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Napster средне Start a chat and ask for your account to be deleted. You can delete anyone's account like this! Just "I'd like my account to be deleted." -"What email?" -"email@email.email" -"Ok, I have gone ahead and deleted it." показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Native Instruments трудно Fill the ticket form and wait for response. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NCBI трудно Accounts will be deleted after 2 years of inactivity показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nearpod трудно Requires to fill out contact form. Will still get Promotional emails until you also unsubscribe from them показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Netflix трудно

Отправить e-mail » Cancel your membership, then contact support if you want immediate deletion, otherwise your account will be automatically deleted in 10 months. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Netlify легко Press the 'delete' button and then enter your name to confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Netology невозможно Никаких пунктов для удаления профиля нет. И похоже, обращение в техподдержку ничего не даст. Проще потереть все персональные данные с сайта показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Netvibes легко Информация недоступна

New Relic легко From the New Relic menu bar, select (account) > Upgrade subscription > Cancel account. Select the confirmation prompt. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

New York Times трудно Use the form to write to customer services and ask them to close your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NewsBlur легко Информация недоступна

NextDNS легко Navigate to account settings and click the delete account button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nextdoor трудно Accounts can only be deleted by contacting their support team. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nexus Mods легко Accounts can be deleted by following the instructions on the link показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nike+ легко At the bottom of the account form, there is a 'Deactivate Account' button. Upon clicking, there will be a set of information that explains the process of account deactivation. All account information will be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ninox трудно

Отправить e-mail » Contact Support via the online contact form and request your account to be deleted. Alternatively you can use the support E-Mail address. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nintendo легко Scroll down and press deactive and delete, it will be deactived for 30 days and then permanently deleted, if a Nintendo Network ID is linked to the account, it will not be deleted in this process показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Njalla легко Type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete Account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NoIP легко Check the box to confirm and then click 'Change'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NOW TV невозможно You must first cancel any active passes under 'My Account' > 'My Passes'. After this, you can contact the live chat and ask for your billing information to be removed. Your account must remain inactive for an indeterminate amount of time before the remaining data will be removed 'in accordance with our group data retention and deletion policies'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NPM Forum легко Login to your account, click on your avatar then click on username and select 'Preferences'. In the bottom page click on 'Delete My Account' and confirm the deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

NS1 трудно

Отправить e-mail » Email support and request account deletion. They will process your request and email you when it has been deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

nTask трудно

Отправить e-mail » To delete your nTask account, follow this simple procedure: Using your registered email for nTask, send a request titled "Account Deletion" to "support@ntaskmanager.com" mentioning your name and email address. Once the request is received, it will take 24 hours to process your request показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nubank невозможно Nubank accounts cannot be deleted, only canceled. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Nvidia легко Open the link, sign in, click 'Delete my data', click the confirmation link sent to your email, type in DELETE and press ok. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Octopus легко Hit the button with the user icon in the top-right. Navigate to the 'Settings' tab and pick 'Delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Odnoklassniki легко Войдите в ваш аккаунт, прокрутите Лицензионное Соглашение вниз, кликните 'Удалить профиль', поставьте галочки по желанию и жмите кнопку 'Удалить'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OfferUp легко Login to your account, click Delete Account, provide reason for deletion, confirm and complete. Very simple. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OkCupid легко Visit your settings page, and select 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Onet легко You just need to click 'Delete account', then enter your account password and tick the checkbox показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Online.net невозможно The french law forces them to keep your account because it's linked to your bills. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OnlineTVRecorder.com невозможно You can deactivate your account with the link. But the data isn't deleted. Even if you contact the support they don't delete your data. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OpenCores невозможно Though they state you can mail them, the e-mail bounces back. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OpenDNS легко You can delete the account by visiting the delete account page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OpenInvest трудно

Отправить e-mail » Email them telling them you want to delete your account. They will retain some information as necessary to "comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements" (from their TOS and Privacy Policy), but most data will be deleted within 30 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

OpenShift невозможно You can't delete your account including all data, only a ‘soft delete’ is possible where you can always re-enable your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Orkut легко Информация недоступна

Osu! невозможно Информация недоступна

Outdooractive трудно Contact Support via the online form and request your account to be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Outlook легко Информация недоступна

Overcast.fm невозможно Информация недоступна

Overstock трудно You must contact support directly and ask them to invalidate your account. However, your transaction data may not be deleted from their records. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pandora легко Scroll down to delete my account and click it, click delete account, type in your password, then hit submit. If you have Pandora Plus or Premium, cancel your subscription, wait for it to expire, then delete. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pantheon легко In order to delete an account, you first have to delete all active Sites, or transfer the ownership. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Paper by FiftyThree средне Login to your account, go to settings, underneath 'Request account deletion' click 'submitting a request'. Enter your e-mail address and click 'Delete account'. Might take some days until the account gets deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PaperKarma трудно

Отправить e-mail » Send an email to human@paperkarma.com requesting deletion. If you have a subscription plan through the App Store or Google Play, be sure to cancel your subscription in the proper store. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Parcello легко Go to settings, click 'Delete account' underneath 'Miscellaneous'. Confirm this process in the modal. Works within the app as well. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Parkmobile трудно

Отправить e-mail » To cancel your account, send an e-mail message request to the Parkmobile Help Desk at helpdesk@parkmobileglobal.com and include your name, mobile number, license plate number, and/or the last 4 digits of the card we have on file for you. After the Help Desk cancels your account, you will receive a confirmation e-mail message. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PassDock легко Select 'Delete account' at the bottom of your account info page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pastebin легко Password is required for deletion. Pastes will be removed and the username cannot be used again. No Recovery after deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Patreon легко Log in, and open the link. Click 'Erase', and proceed to press buttons. Deletion is delayed by 14 days. Data about the deletion is shared with Transcend Inc. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Patrick Krempf Reminder легко Информация недоступна

PayPal невозможно Log in. Click 'Profile' near the top of the page. Click 'My settings'. Click 'Close Account' in the 'Account type' section and follow the steps listed. Your account is never deleted though. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PaySera трудно

Отправить e-mail » Quote from the support staff: If you want to delete your Paysera account completely, please write us an email (support@paysera.com) with a request and indicate why you want to delete your account. This email has to be sent from the email address that you use to log in to your Paysera account. Please be informed that if you delete your account, you will not be able to create a new account in the future. Paysera account is free of charge and we recommend not to delete it, but close the account, and you will be able to activate it in the future yourself by logging in to your Paysera account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PCPartPicker легко Click the delete account on your account preferences. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Peak трудно

Отправить e-mail » You must send an e-mail to support@peak.net requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Penzu легко Click on 'Delete Penzu Account'. Confirm the deletion through the link sent to your email address. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

peopleperhour средне Profile > settings > account > edit > select a reason > deactivate показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

The Perfect Shave легко Click on 'Konto löschen' and then on 'Mein Konto jetzt unwiederruflich löschen' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Personal Capital легко Click 'DELETE USER ACCOUNT' at the bottom of the settings page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Personello Germany трудно It is necessary to contact the support, for example through 'Mein Konto' -> 'Meinung abgeben'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pexels средне Follow the instructions on the help article to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PhishTank невозможно Информация недоступна

Photobucket трудно

Отправить e-mail » To delete your account you will have to send an email to support@photobucket.com. Photobucket support will require some information for verification purposes. These include your username, email address, full name, dob, the postal code and country from where you registered your account and a description of a couple of pictures in your account. After your reply the staff will delete your account in 48 hours. According to Photobucket your old pictures cannot be recovered from deleted accounts as they will be completely erased from their servers. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PHP Classes невозможно They refuse to delete accounts from the site. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Picasa невозможно You can't delete your Google Account for Picasa Web Albums without deleting your entire Google Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pinboard трудно

Отправить e-mail » Send us an e-mail from the address that you have registered - we take care of it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pingdom легко Информация недоступна

Pinterest средне On the Account Settings, click 'Delete Account', state reason and click 'Next', then 'Send email'. You need to check the e-mail and confirm the deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PivotalTracker средне

Отправить e-mail » You can delete your account using the website, but it is only fully deleted after e-mailing показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pixabay легко In your account setting choose 'Delete account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

pixiv легко It takes 2 weeks to delete an account. You will be unable to re-use the same e-mail during that period. They won't delete "pixiv ID". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PlantSnap средне To delete your account, open the app on your mobile device and click the "More" option button. Then click your profile name, from there you will be able to delete your account. If you require additional help, use the contact form provided on their website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Player FM легко In upper right, click the settings button and select "Help/FAQ". Select option "How do I delete my account and leave Player FM?" - link will be below. Type "delete" in the box and click the button to finalize. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PlayPosit легко Click your username in the upper right and select Profile, then Delete Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PlayStation Network невозможно It is not possible to delete your PlayStation Network account. The best you can do is delete any personal information that you have stored on their website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

PlexGuide невозможно Account can only be disabled, with option of contacting support to re-enable account afterwards. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pluralsight легко

Отправить e-mail » Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email. NOTE: If you have outstanding payments or disputes or if you aren't comfortable with sharing personal data to confirm deletion, it might be harder показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pocket легко Информация недоступна

Pocket Casts трудно

Отправить e-mail » You must request account deletion via email. If the web player was purchased, access to it will be lost as well. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pocoyo Club легко Информация недоступна

Podio легко Log in to your account, press the delete button and type the phrase asked. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Points.com трудно Must contact support through Contanct form or online chat. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

pon легко Open the app → Open Settings → Click on your Account's information → Initiate deletion показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Porkbun легко Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click the Delete Account button and follow instructions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

postale.io легко Click on the 'Delete account' red button at the bottom of the page. Only administrator accounts can delete an account though. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Postcrossing легко Log into your account -> Click the link (data fully deleted, not possible to revert this). показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Postman легко Log into your account, then click the 'Delete Account' button on your profile page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Postmates средне Fill in account information and click 'Report Issue'. Reply to the email sent to you to confirm deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Premiumize.me легко Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click on Send verification code -> Paste the code you got on your email and click Delete Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Prey легко Log into your account -> Click 'Need to close your account?' near the bottom of the page -> Confirm deletion показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Prezi легко Log into your account -> Click the link -> Enter your password and click on Delete Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ProductHunt легко Go to the account setting, click 'Continue' under 'Delete my Account' and follow from there. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Prosper легко Log into your account -> Click the link -> Click on Close My Account Now. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Proto.io легко You can either close your account temporary or delete it permanently. Log into your account -> Click Settings -> Manage Subscription -> NEED TO CLOSE YOUR ACCOUNT? click Yes, Close Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ProtonMail легко Log into your account -> Click Settings -> Scroll Down to the Delete My Account Button -> Type why you are leaving, password, and 2 Factor Authentication code if enabled -> Click Delete показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Prott легко Log into your account -> Click Settings -> in General tab scroll down and find 'Click here if you want to cancel your account' -> Choose why you are leaving and click 'Continue' -> Click 'Yes Cancel My Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Public Lab невозможно It is currently not possible to delete an account on Public Lab. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pulseway средне At the bottom of the page click 'Delete Account'. You will need a code sent to the 'Work E-Mail' listed on the same page (can be changed without confirmation). показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Pushover легко Информация недоступна

Put.io легко Click Destroy my account completely, then click Delete everything. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Quizlet легко Информация недоступна

Quora легко Log in, go to 'Settings', 'Privacy', and then 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

radio.fr легко Login, go to profile page, it's in tab 'my data' and click 'delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Rainforest QA легко Login, go to the settings page and click 'I want to delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

RateYourMusic невозможно After deleteing the account, it will be deactivated for 30 days before being deleted permanently. Messages, forum posts, and contributions stay on the site even after your account is deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Razer легко An account is required to access the warranty and product registration section of the website. Despite being on a different subdomain, this affects the normal Razerzone.com website and the assorted store as well. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Readernaut легко Go to your profile page, and use the 'Delete Your Account' button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

RealDebrid трудно First, search "delete account" in the search bar in order to obtain the "I want to delete my Real-Debrid account" entry. Click on it for the instructions for users in premium state. Once your account is no longer premium, proceed to the "Contact us" button to create a support ticket requesting to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

RecargaPay невозможно You can't completely delete your account. On the account closure page, you are informed that after you closing your account, most of your data will be deleted from the system, however it's not specified which data will be kept and why. Closed accounts can also be reactivated at any time by the user. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Redbubble легко Click the button to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Reddit трудно You cannot delete your Reddit account; you can only deactivate it. Content posted to Reddit (posts and comments) must be deleted individually beforehand. If you are an EU citizen, see the 'Reddit (GDPR) entry on JustDeleteMe. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Reddit (GDPR) трудно Content posted to Reddit (posts and comments) must be deleted individually beforehand. As an EU citizen, do not use the normal deactivation process. Send a message with the provided link instead. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Redditgifts трудно

Отправить e-mail » If you decide you would like to delete your account you must email us at support@redditgifts.com. You must email us from the email address associated with your account and provide your reddit username. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

RedPen.io трудно You would need to email the team by clicking feedback to have your account removed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Remember The Milk легко Информация недоступна

Remind легко Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Replay Poker легко Please enter a reason for deactivating your account and then click 'Deactivate' after you're finished. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

RescueTime легко Use the 'Delete your account' link in the lower right-hand corner. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Retrospring легко Use the Delete button at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Revolut легко Open the Revolut app on your phone, go to the Settings tab, press 'Close account' button and follow the instructions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Rideindego невозможно You can only cancel the auto-renewal feature. I called them and asked to cancel my account and be removed from their mailing list and they told me my account was already not renewing and there was nothing else they could do. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Riffle легко On your profile page, click 'Edit Profile' and use the 'Cancel account' button. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ripe NCC невозможно Информация недоступна

Robinhood трудно Contact support via the link and request acount deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Roblox невозможно Not possible. 'We currently do not have a feature for players to delete their accounts. If you no longer wish to play on your account, it will remain inactive until you're ready to play again.' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Rockstar Games Social Club трудно Click on the delete account and information button on the support page to submit a ticket. They will then email you asking you to confirm a few details of your account which you have to reply to, after that the account will be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Roll20 легко On the account page, scroll down to the "Danger Zone" and click on the "Delete My Account" button. After that, you will have to type "DELETE" in the pop-up box. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Rotten Tomatoes легко Информация недоступна

Runescape средне Select 'Remove your personal data and permanently disable your account' as your request type and fill out the rest of the form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

RunKeeper легко Enter your password, select a reason for deletion, complete the captcha, press the delete button and then confirm it in the dialog. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Runtastic легко To delete your account go to Runtastic.com & log in, click on the arrow on the right side of your user name, click on "Settings", click on "Login Data" on the left hand side, click on "Delete my account" at the bottom показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ryanair легко Link found in their privacy policy to process account deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Samsung Account легко Click in the checkbox "I confirm the conditions above", click at "Delete", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Confirm". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Scaleway легко On the top right of the page, click 'Delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ScanMyServer легко Login to your account and follow 'Account Suspension' instructions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Scentbird трудно Open a ticket with the customer service using their chat/ticket form and ask them to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Scribd легко Информация недоступна

Sedo трудно Информация недоступна

Sellfy средне Log in first, go to the url and press 'Close Account', all products and orders will be lost, you will have to add a reason why, and depending on the option you will have to further explain показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Seznam.cz легко Информация недоступна

ShareLaTeX легко Click the "Delete your account" at the bottom of the settings page and type "DELETE" in the popup box. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Shipito трудно Create a customer support ticket requesting deletion. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Shopee средне Tap Saya (me)>Akun Saya (My account)>Ajukan Penghapusan akun (Submit Account removal/Submit Account Deletion). показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Shopify легко Select 'Please cancel my account'. Choose a reason then select 'close my shopify store'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Shorte.st средне Log in to your account, access the account deletion link specified above, access the confirmation link received by email and select 'Remove Account'. Note: Your created links will remain working and you will not be able to use the same email for creating a new account. So remember to manually delete all your created links first. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

showRSS невозможно Информация недоступна

Simple Machines трудно Enter your password to have your account marked for deletion by an administrator or moderator. You can do this for any other Simple Machines forums if the forum administrator allows. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

SimpleLogin легко Go to "Delete Account > Yes, delete my account". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Simplenote легко Login to your account, go to account settings and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by ticking the box, entering your password and click 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Sketchfab легко You have to click on the button 'Delete your account', select the 'consent to delete all content' and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Skillshare легко Login to your profile, click on 'Account Settings', click on 'Deactivate Your Account', and confirm by clicking on 'Deactivate Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Skoob легко Информация недоступна

Skype трудно Contact customer services on chat. You’ll need to know whether you bought services from Skype, you’ll need to verify your signup email address. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Slack трудно If you are the Slack team's primary owner you will need to either delete the team or transfer its ownership before deleting your account. If you're not, you'll need to request a deletion from the workspace admin. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Slashdot трудно Информация недоступна

SleeveYourGames трудно Write on the FAQ requesting for deletion, they will reply asking which e-mail you used to sign-up, then you provide and it gets deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Slideshare легко Sign in to SlideShare, move your cursor over your photo in the top right and select Account Settings, click the Change Password tab on the left, click Delete Account, click 'Yes, delete my account', enter your password and select applicable reasons for deleting this account, then click Delete Account. Note: If you created your SlideShare account through LinkedIn, you'll have to close your LinkedIn account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

SmartRecruiters невозможно You can deactivate your user account, but you cannot delete it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Snapchat легко Enter username and password and click 'Delete'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Social Blade невозможно You can't delete your account. Customer support will also not delete it upon request. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

SoftCreatR Media легко Ваша учетная запись будет удалена через 7 дней, если вы не отмените операцию заранее. Созданный контент (например, публикации на форуме) не удаляется, но имя пользователя обезличивается и блокируется для повторной регистрации на 363 дня. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Songkick легко Информация недоступна

SoundCloud легко Информация недоступна

soup.io трудно

Отправить e-mail » Put 'delete me' in the description box on your profile and mail team@soup.io with your soup URL and request a deletion показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

SourceForge средне Data created by the user such as posts and tickets will remain and be attributed to the account, even if deleted. The username will not become available. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Speaker Deck легко Scroll to the bottom of page and click on the 'Delete my account and all of my presentations'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

SpigotMC невозможно You can't delete your account you can only deactivate your account. Go for this to your profile and click the report button on your profile and write delete me and wait. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Splitwise легко Информация недоступна

Spotify средне 1. Cancel your subscription at https://www.spotify.com/us/account/subscription/ 2. Public playlists will be anonymised, delete any playlists you want. 3. Go to the provided link, Account -> I want to close my account and follow the instructions. The account can still be restored within 7 days of the request. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Square Cash трудно Login into the support page and email customer support asking to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Stack Overflow / Stack Exchange Accounts трудно If you haven’t posted on the site, it’s just one click. If you have voted or posted, please contact the Stack Exchange Team: Visit the contact form and select ‘I need to delete my user profile’. After you contact us, the team will reach out with further instructions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Starbucks невозможно They will not delete your account but upon request they can “scramble all of your information so that you don’t receive emails and none of your information is available to [them] for potential fraud”. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Startnext легко Go to your profile settings, scroll down, and click the 'Delete profile' link. It may be possible that your account cannot be deleted for a number of reasons, such as: you have a project in the starting, funding, or end phase; you have an active partner page; you supported a project that is still in the funding phase and we have not yet received your payment or your payment has not been returned to you. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

statcounter легко Click the link, fill in your login info and confirm. It's reversible for 30 days, until your data gets purged. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Statista легко Информация недоступна

StatusCake легко Under 'Account' scroll down and click the red button 'Remove Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Steam трудно First you must verify ownership of the account, then Steam Support will respond to confirm your identification. After it is confirmed your account will be locked and then deleted in 30 days. You can cancel the deletion by contacting Steam Support during the 30 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

StepMap трудно

Отправить e-mail » To delete your StepMap account, let us know by sending an e-mail with info@stepmap.de and enter your username. The sender address must be your e-mail address that you have subscribed to at StepMap. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

StickK трудно From the dropdown select "I'd like to request to end my account" and then fill in and submit the form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Stock Informer легко Click 'Deactivate Account' at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Storenvy легко Log in, then navigate to 'Account Settings' > 'Profile'. Scroll to the bottom and click 'Delete my Storenvy store & account'. Click 'OK' when prompted to confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Storify легко Just click the 'Delete account' button in red показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Strava средне Account deletion is irreversible: Your account and data will be permanently deleted, and you will be removed from all clubs, heatmaps, challenges and leaderboards. Some data you created for the community, like public segments or routes, may remain on Strava. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Streamable трудно You have to contact support in order to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

StreamYard легко Click the delete account button, confirm and enter the 6-digit code sent to your e-mail to finalize показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Stripe легко Account owners only, not team members can delete the account. Balances and pending invoices all need to be resolved before the account is permanently closed. Cannot be reversed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Stronghold Kingdoms средне Log in, select the option view my account, a dialog will have delete my account button which is then confirmed by the email. After confirming, your GDPR request will takes 2 weeks to be completed. You are able to cancel this deletion request any time within that 2 week processing period by clicking the link below in the confirmation email. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

StudyMode трудно You have to contact support in order to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

StumbleUpon легко You can reactivate within 14 days. After that the account is deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Supercell ID невозможно Even after "deleting" your account, Supercell will still keep your personal information saved on its servers to, according to them, "business interests". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

SurveyMonkey легко Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Permanently delete account'. After reviewing the information, click all checkboxes and enter your password. Click 'Yes, delete this account' to confirm.The account and questionnaire data will be definitively excluded within 90 days. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Svbtle легко Click the 'Delete Account' link. After 30 days the data is irreversible to retrieve. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Swagbucks легко Use the 'Cancel My Account' link on your Account Settings page. Requires email confirmation. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tablondeanuncios.com легко Login to your account, go to Opciones, click Eliminar cuenta. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. Then, your account and your classified ads will be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tagged легко You can reactivate at any time by logging in to your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Taiga легко Log in to your user account, go to 'User Settings' and select 'Delete Taiga account' below the save button. Confirm and done. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tango легко

Отправить e-mail » Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Teachoo трудно You must contact teachoo to remove your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TeamGantt легко Go to Account Settings > Subscription > Cancel. Click 'Cancel my subscription and delete my data' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TeamViewer легко Edit profile (menu item at the top right corner of the page) → Delete account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tebex трудно Contact customer support to request account deletion показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Technic Platform & Technic Forums средне To delete your forum account reply to the linked topic with the message "I request that my Technic forum account be deleted.". To delete your platform account, report yourself with reason "Other Reason" and input the message "I request that my Technic platform account be deleted.". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Technorati невозможно It's not possible to remove your account, but you can remove your blogs. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Telegram легко Open deactivation page. Enter your phone number and one time password sent to your Telegram account. Delete your account then. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

textPlus невозможно This website does not provide options that allow the user to delete their account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Things легко In the Things app go to Preferences -> Things Cloud and select Edit Account. Then select 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Threema легко In the app, go to your ID and select 'Delete ID' at the bottom. Alternatively go to https://myid.threema.ch/unlink and remove your ID with your revocation password. If you do not have one, you can only unlink your phone number and mail under https://myid.threema.ch/unlink показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ticketmaster трудно You must submit a request to close your account via the form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tidal трудно Category: Privacy and Data Requests. NOTE! After you press submit, it says that the request has been sent. On 'Does this article answer your question?' Press 'X No, I need help'! показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TikTok средне Tap account (with people depicton, on the bottom right edge)>Menu (on top right edge)>Privacy and Settings>Privacy and Safety>Delete Account>Next>Continue>Delete Account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TKirch.dev легко Your account will be deleted after 7 days, if you don't cancel the deletion process before. Created content (such as forum posts) won't be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Todoist легко At the bottom of the page is a delete account buttom, after clicking on it, you will need to re-enter your password. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Toggl Track легко Scroll down the profile page and click 'Close Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tokopedia невозможно Информация недоступна

Too Good To Go легко Click on Delete your account, enter your email. Then click on the confirmation link in the email. Alternatively, you can delete your account in the app settings. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Topface легко Информация недоступна

Tor Project невозможно You can create an account with your email address only. But you cannot change, close, or delete your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

The Tracktor легко Login to your account first. Confirm by ticking 'Close my account' and click 'Close Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Trakt легко Информация недоступна

TransferXL легко Click on "Delete your account" at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Transifex легко In the main navigation, click on your profile image in the top right corner; from the dropdown menu, select User Settings; scroll to the bottom of the page and click Deactivate my account; confirm you want to delete your account by clicking Deactivate my account in the popup. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TrashMail легко In top navigation bar, click on 'Account', then select 'Delete account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Trello легко Select 'Delete your account?' option to delete your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Trillian легко Select the option to delete your account and enter your username, password and the code which will be send to your mailaddress. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TripAdvisor легко Информация недоступна

TripIt легко Информация недоступна

Triptipedia легко Click on "Delete my account" and confirm показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Troll and Toad трудно You must contact customer support using their 'Contact Us' form, and provide your account's e-mail address. The account will be deleted once a support staff member processes it. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tumblr легко Информация недоступна

Tutanota легко Go to "Delete account", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Delete". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Tweek легко Follow the instructions on the help article to delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Twenty20 легко Информация недоступна

Twitch легко Информация недоступна

Twitter легко Your account is deactivated before being deleted. After 30 days of remaining deactivated it will then be deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Twoo легко Информация недоступна

twoseven легко The instructions are the the bottom of their FAQs показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Typeform легко Follow the steps in the link: Login, then click 'My Account', scroll to the 'Danger Zone', click 'Delete my account' and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

TypePad легко Информация недоступна

Uber трудно Requires 'reason' to be filled out, and takes a few days to process. Once processed, you must click on the account deletion link which is sent via email. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ubiquiti трудно Open a ticket with support using the email address associated with the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ubisoft легко Информация недоступна

Ubuntu One трудно Yes and no, it depends on which type(s) of accounts, and you will need to delete the accounts in the correct order. All accounts are tied to Ubuntu One's Single Sign-On (login.ubuntu.com), so that is the account you should close last. Everything else, such as Launchpad.net, cloud file storage, AskUbuntu, and other accounts should be closed first if possible. This is especially important if you have any paid services attached, to make sure you won't be billed for anything after closing the accounts. The last step is to delete your Single Sign-On (SSO) account. SSO accounts must be deleted manually by the Ubuntu One staff. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Udacity средне After logging in into your Udacity account and clicking on the button "Delete Your Data" under "Personal Information" you get sent a code by email to verify the deletion. Note that you are still being charged for any courses you are enrolled in! показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Udemy средне In order to delete your account, you need to first unsubscribe from all of your courses. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Uncubed трудно

Отправить e-mail » You can deactivate your account from 'Settings', but must contact them via email to terminate your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Unidays легко Enter your password and click 'Delete my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Unity ID трудно It is not possible for users to delete their own Unity ID accounts, instead users must contact Unity to disable accounts. Requires that the request come from the email linked to the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Unroll.me легко Click 'Delete my account' at the bottom of the user settings page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Unsplash легко Информация недоступна

Uphold трудно To close your account, you must withdraw all funds. Next, contact Uphold support using their online support request form. They will then send you a response email with more information/instructions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

UPS легко Информация недоступна

Uptime Robot средне Login to your account and click on 'My Settings' or follow the link. On the 'Delete Account' section click on 'I still want to delete the account' link & click on 'Send account deletion e-mail'. Check your email and open provided link. Lastly confirm deletion by click on 'Delete Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Ustream легко Scroll down to the bottom of the 'Account Settings' page and click 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Uswitch легко Scroll to the bottom of the 'Account Settings' page and click 'Delete Account' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Valleywag (Gawker Media) невозможно You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Velo Hero легко Информация недоступна

Verduca невозможно Информация недоступна

vgy.me легко On the Account Details page, there is a Close Account tab. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

ViaBox трудно Request the deletion of your account through the link above as a "general request". The system might create a support account for your request, so state that you want it to be deleted too. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Viadeo легко There's a button on the right, just under the menu. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Vidyard трудно Click "Submit a request" and request an account deletion, entering your email into the request form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Vimeo легко Информация недоступна

Vine трудно The only way to delete your Vine account without deleting your Twitter account is to contact Twitter through their contact form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Virtualmaster трудно Log in to your account and contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Viva o Linux (VOL) легко Click at "Excluir conta", type your password and confirm your action by clicking "Gravar". показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

VK/ВКонтакте легко Информация недоступна

Voat легко Информация недоступна

Voxer средне Account can only be deleted from Android or iOS app, not the Voxer website. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

VSCO легко Deleting your account won't delete your membership. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

VSTBuzz трудно Account can only be deleted by sending request to their support team показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Walmart трудно Contact customer service to close your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WaniKani легко Visit the given link and click on "Send deletion confirmation mail". You will receive a mail on your registered mail address and you can confirm the account deletion from there. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Wattpad невозможно You can close your account by going to Login > Close Account. Note that this doesn't delete it nor anything related to it and trying to log back in reactivates it instantly показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WAYN легко Информация недоступна

Waze легко Информация недоступна

We the People невозможно Site provides no user account management interface or account deletion options. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Weather.com легко Site uses the term "unsubscribe" to describe completely deleting an account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WEB.DE легко Информация недоступна

Webex - Free Account легко Just follow the settings to find the delete account button and click it показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Webtickets трудно Fill in the form requesting the deletion of your account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Webull легко Must use the mobile application to delete account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Wedbio трудно You have to contact them via the "contact us form" to get your account closed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Weebly легко Click on 'Permanently delete your Weebly account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WeHeartIt легко Информация недоступна

WG-Gesucht.de легко Информация недоступна

WhatPulse легко When logged into the website, select "My WhatPulse" from the navigation bar, then click "Unregister from WhatPulse" towards the bottom of the page. This will permanently delete the account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WhatsApp средне From the app: Settings → Account → Delete your account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Wikidot легко Click on 'Delete account'. Confirm account deletion through the link sent to user email address. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Wikipedia невозможно 'A username cannot be deleted.' However, they do have some suggestions. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Wish средне You will have to edit your 'Country' in the profile to be a country covered by e.g. GDPR (for example, France). Otherwise, you will not see the 'Permanently delete account' option when you click on 'Manage Account' (you will only see 'Deactivate account'). показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WishSimply легко Enter your account password and click on 'DELETE ACCOUNT'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Wix средне Delete any built sites and subscriptions then follow the link to an account deletion form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Woltlab легко Your account will be deleted after a 7-day grace period. Created content, like forum posts, will not be deleted. Your username will be anonymized and protected against re-registration for a year. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

WordPress.com легко You can permanently close your WordPress.com account from your Account Settings screen by clicking on 'Close your account permanently' показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

workupload трудно Write a short mail using their web contact form. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

XDA Developers трудно Click 'Data Deletion Request' and fill in the form. Make sure to specify if you want your posts deleted. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Xing легко Select 'delete my profile' at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Yahoo! легко Информация недоступна

Yammer легко On the above URL, click the 'Delete your Yammer account' link in the top right and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Yandex легко On the above URL, confirm the deletion by entering the CAPTCHA code. If backup email and/or phone added you will need to send a confirmation code and fill in the code(s). Press "Delete account" and confirm deletion in the dialog box. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Yelp легко Информация недоступна

YNAB (You Need A Budget) легко Информация недоступна

YouTube легко You can request your data copy before you delete YouTube account. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

YoYo Games трудно Информация недоступна

Yummly легко Select "To delete your account, click here" at the bottom of the page. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zapier легко Go to the URL, confirm your email. You'll be redirected to the login page. Confirm your email again and enter "DELETE" (all caps) In the "Confirm you want to delete your account" field. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zattoo легко Информация недоступна

Zazzle трудно To terminate your account, simply send a message via their web contact form to Customer Care that contains your username and the email address associated with your account. Once you've done so, a member of our Support Team will disable your account and remove any products, both public and private, and disable your store (if applicable). The account will be deleted fully when our system processes the next batch of account removals. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zeit трудно

Отправить e-mail » You would need to email the team by clicking contact us to get your account closed. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zendesk легко Go to Admin->Settings->Subscription and click 'Yes, cancel my account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zenkit легко Login to your account, go to profile, scroll down and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by entering 'DELETEMYACCOUNT' and click 'Delete My Account'. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zoho легко Информация недоступна

Zoom легко Login to your account, go to 'Account Profile', click 'Terminate my account'. Enter password in dialog box and confirm. показать информацию... скрыть информацию...

Zulip легко Navigate to Settings > Your Account > Deactivate Account показать информацию... скрыть информацию...