JustDeleteMe

легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
To delete your account, go to the "My AliExpress" page, click on "Account Settings"->"Edit Settings" then "Edit Member Profile" and click on "Deactivate Account" button. On the deactivation page, there is an option "Release my account at the same time", click it and confirm so that data will be permanently deleted along with your account.
невозможно
We do not 'delete' or 'terminate' accounts on ACC. If you no longer wish to use the site, you may delete all personal information from your profile and then stop logging in.
легко
Log in to your account and click 'Delete Account'. Confirm by entering your password and click 'OK'. You cannot delete your account via web.ankiapp.com - please visit join.ankiapp.com instead.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
You need to log into your billing panel and send a ticket regarding the account deletion. If you only have a multicraft account, you can send a ticket without logging in.
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
Go to the bottom of the page, click the button 'Account Deletion' and confirm on 'Delete your Autodesk account and data'. Enter your password, then enter a 6-digit code that will be sent to your email and click 'Delete Account'. You can recover the account within 30 days of deleting it. The deletion is completed in 90 days.
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
Scroll down and press delete. A confirmation box will show up. You will have to go click the link in the email they send to you to permanently delete your Babbel account.
средне
Click on delete account and follow the required steps. You must have no outstanding B2 balance and will have to delete most files and settings in your account first.
легко
To delete your account, login and then next to your name select the drop down and go to 'Settings' once there scroll to the bottom of the page and select 'delete your account'.
легко
To delete your account, please click on your avatar in the top right navigation, visit Account Settings, and hit the 'Delete Account' tab. There, you'll have the option to delete.
средне
To delete your account, login, go to the 'My Account' page, click the 'Delete Account' link, click the 'Delete Account' button, and click the 'Send Email' button. A confirmation email will be sent to the account email. Click the 'Delete Account' link in the email sent to you, log into your account, and click the 'Delete Account' button.
средне
Visit the Account Settings page from the menu in the top right corner of the Bitfinex platform. Deactivate your Bitfinex account by changing your account status. Finally, confirm this via the confirmation email. This process is irreversible and your data will be retained for as long as needed to meet audit and regulatory purposes.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
Open Akun (Account)>BukaBantuan (Open Help)>In Akun & Info Personal (Account & Personal Info), tap Selanjutnya (Next)>Tap Menonaktifkan Akun (Disable Account)>Tap Isi Form Bantuan (Type on Help Form)>Explain the reason why you delete it>Tap Kirim (Send).
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Contact support over the phone or via live chat. Your case will need to be escalated to close the account, and it may take a few days. Otherwise, the account will automatically be deleted after 5 years of inactivity.
легко
Log in and go to your account. Scroll to 'Close your account' and click on 'Close Account'. Confirm by clicking on 'Yes' in the pop-up window. The account will be deleted immediately.
показать информацию...
скрыть информацию...
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Navigate to the Privacy tab in your edit profile section. Scroll all the way down and click on "I don’t want to continue with CodeChef". Alternatively login to codechef and visit "https://www.codechef.com/users//discontinue", after substituting in your username.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Click the Feedback button on the right and fill in the form asking for deletion. They'll ask for you to reply from the signed up e-mail and then delete the account.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Membership can be canceled either online or by mail. Once you cancel, you will no longer have access to your Credit Karma account history and you won’t be able to create a new account for six months.
легко
Login to your account. Click on 'Settings', then 'Remove Account' (at the bottom). Choose one of the options why you want to delete your account and click 'Remove Account'.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
You have to enter your mailadress and have to choose a 'why are you leaving' answer'. To verify this step you'll become a mail with a security code to fill into the form. After that your account is deleted.
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
Account deletion will not delete your messages, which you must do manually (Automating this process is possible using projects such as Undiscord). If you're a server owner, you'll need to either delete the server
, or transfer ownership
for account deletion to succeed. Account deletion takes 15 days on average (You can restore your account in this time).
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Customer support says that EBANX accounts can't be deleted, as the information about user transactions (e.g: payments) may be necessary in the future for, according to them, "legal obligations and legitimate interests".
трудно
You must send an e-mail to hello@elevateapp.com requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted.
легко
Quoted from Ello: Go to your Settings page and click the “Delete Account” link. Once you delete your account neither you, nor we, can recover it. Also note that your username may become available for another person to use.
легко
Select 'Close Profile' at the bottom of the page, select any reason for closing your profile. After that you have to complete the process by clicking a link in an email sent to you.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
On the top right corner, click 'Admin' then 'Your On Demand Account' and search for the close account button at the bottom right. It is not really deleted, just closed.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
You cannot delete your account yourself if you have sounds uploaded to your account. In their own words: "Because you have sounds on freesound, deleting your user is not a trivial task. As such, we ask you to please contact the administrators via the Contact Form
. They will help you with the deletion of your account....". Alternatively - you can go through all your sounds, delete them one-by-one, and then delete your account.
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
You will find option to remove your account under Profile - My Account tab, after log in. Removed GG account number is going back to available numbers for new users.
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
трудно
You will need to open a ticket. In the first field, select "Account Management > Advanced Account Information" and then send your message requesting the deletion of the account. Within 48 hours, the customer support will return your message asking if you confirm the deletion of the account. You can also contact them via email.
.
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
легко
Sign in to Glassdoor, click the Glassdoor profile icon in the upper-right-hand side of the page, click Account in the dropdown menu, scroll to the bottom of the page and click Delete Account, and confirm deletion of your account by clicking Delete Account again.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Login to your account and click on 'Request Account Deletion' or follow the link, Answer questions and click on 'Continue', Confirm deletion via entering password and click 'Delete Account'.
трудно
You need to create a support ticket and request for them to delete your account. Before your account gets deleted you need to answer why you want the account to be deleted.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Log in to your account, click the User icon in the top-right corner, click Settings in the drop-down menu, and click the red Delete Account button at the bottom of the page.
трудно
Go to the link provided, make sure the email address is verified and on the Security Tab click "CLICK HERE TO REQUEST AN ACCOUNT DELETION OR MAKE AN ACCOUNT DATA REQUEST" and follow the steps on the screen.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Contact the customer support using the contact form and request the deletion of your account. After receiving a response from support, confirm the deletion by replying to that email. Note: Your balance must be empty before doing this process.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
You need to fill in the form linked in the support article by clicking "contact us". Fill in your email address, agent name, device you play on and submit the form.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Go to settings, enter your password to unlock modifying settings, click "Delete Account". Your library items will remain unless you remove them before deleting your account.
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Login to your account. Click 'Account Settings' from the dropdown menu where your username (or email) is shown, then use the 'Delete Account' option and enter your password.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
трудно
Pay off all your orders (if any), wait 10 days after that, remove your payment information from the app, chat with customer service and tell them you want your marketing sendouts stopped and your personal data deleted.
невозможно
Информация недоступна
трудно
You are unable to remove an account, but they can permanently ban your account upon request. They will remove stored information upon request as well, such as e-mail address, developer payment information, and stored payment information.
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Send Riot Games a ticket
with the following information: account name, summoner name, server, email address used for account registration, registration location (City, Country), last IP used to play League of Legends, Internet Service Provider used during registration, and payment methods used to purchase RP. (if applicable)
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
средне
There are reports that LinkedIn continues to email people with a closed account. You may need to contact customer services to delete account instead of just closing it.
трудно
Информация недоступна
средне
Once you delete your journal you have 30 days to undelete it, in case you change your mind. After 30 days, the journal will be permanently deleted and there will be no way to recover it.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
In your account preferences select 'Delete all my personal data' in the bottom left. 14 days after your request all your data will be deleted. During the 14 days the delete request may be cancelled.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estoy de acuerdo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceptar".
Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Libre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
средне
To cancel/delete your account, access the account deletion link specified above and log in to your account. In the options, select a reason why you want to cancel your account, click in the checkbox "Estou de acordo", and confirm your action by clinking "Aceito".
Warning: You may cancel your account only if there is no limitation, partial and/or total blockage applied to it. You will also be unable to cancel your account if you have outstanding payments and/or purchases. Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago are services associated with the same type of account. If you choose to delete your Mercado Livre account, your Mercado Pago account will be deleted too.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
If you have registered a Mojang account and would like to delete your account, please visit your account settings page. Please be aware that if your account is deleted, you will no longer be able to log into Mojang services, and will not be able to purchase future Mojang games.
трудно
To delete your MongoDB account you first need to delete all active clusters, projects and organizations linked with your account. Then you can send a mail to cloud-account-support@mongodb.com, with the subject line "Request for Atlas Account Deletion" from your registered mail and delete your account
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Contact customer services and they'll respond in 24-48 hours. Not to mention the ways they try to hide you removing your card details. If you want to remove your card details, do the following: The easiest way to do this would be to go to the My Account page then click on the ‘Add Moonpig Prepay Credit’ link, click on the Buy link and your saved card details will be shown onscreen. Click on the ‘Remove Card’ option.
трудно
Fill out the feedback form, asking them to delete your account. Be sure to specify that you’re not just unsubscribing from e-mail but that you want your account deleted entirely.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Log in to Bugzilla and create a bug report to request the deletion of your account (see examples: #1576401
and #1353345
).If you have made contributions to the MDN Web Docs, you will also need to specify what you would like to happen with them after deleting your account.
трудно
Send an e-mail to privacy@freezetag.com. This email should include your first name, last name, e-mail address and, if applicable, your social network ID for the social network from which you access these services. (for example, your Facebook user ID)
трудно
Enter your email address in the "Enter your registered email address" field and click "Confirmation" to request the deletion of your account. After that, confirm your request by clicking on the confirmation link that will be sent to you by email.
If your account has been banned for any reason or you are an MAL Supporter, request the deletion of your account through this
contact form instead of using the method explained above.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
At the bottom of the Account Settings page is a "Delete My Account" button. Your account will be "disabled and scheduled for permanent deletion." After 30 days, "your past novels, author profile, and unique account info will be permanently deleted." It is unclear if forum posts will be deleted.
средне
Start a chat and ask for your account to be deleted. You can delete anyone's account like this! Just "I'd like my account to be deleted." -"What email?" -"email@email.email" -"Ok, I have gone ahead and deleted it."
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
At the bottom of the account form, there is a 'Deactivate Account' button. Upon clicking, there will be a set of information that explains the process of account deactivation. All account information will be deleted.
легко
Scroll down and press deactive and delete, it will be deactived for 30 days and then permanently deleted, if a Nintendo Network ID is linked to the account, it will not be deleted in this process
невозможно
You must first cancel any active passes under 'My Account' > 'My Passes'. After this, you can contact the live chat and ask for your billing information to be removed. Your account must remain inactive for an indeterminate amount of time before the remaining data will be removed 'in accordance with our group data retention and deletion policies'.
легко
Login to your account, click on your avatar then click on username and select 'Preferences'. In the bottom page click on 'Delete My Account' and confirm the deletion.
трудно
To delete your nTask account, follow this simple procedure: Using your registered email for nTask, send a request titled "Account Deletion" to "support@ntaskmanager.com" mentioning your name and email address. Once the request is received, it will take 24 hours to process your request
трудно
Email them telling them you want to delete your account. They will retain some information as necessary to "comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce our agreements" (from their TOS and Privacy Policy), but most data will be deleted within 30 days.
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Информация недоступна
легко
Scroll down to delete my account and click it, click delete account, type in your password, then hit submit. If you have Pandora Plus or Premium, cancel your subscription, wait for it to expire, then delete.
средне
Login to your account, go to settings, underneath 'Request account deletion' click 'submitting a request'. Enter your e-mail address and click 'Delete account'. Might take some days until the account gets deleted.
трудно
To cancel your account, send an e-mail message request to the Parkmobile Help Desk at helpdesk@parkmobileglobal.com and include your name, mobile number, license plate number, and/or the last 4 digits of the card we have on file for you. After the Help Desk cancels your account, you will receive a confirmation e-mail message.
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Log in. Click 'Profile' near the top of the page. Click 'My settings'. Click 'Close Account' in the 'Account type' section and follow the steps listed. Your account is never deleted though.
трудно
Quote from the support staff: If you want to delete your Paysera account completely, please write us an email (support@paysera.com) with a request and indicate why you want to delete your account. This email has to be sent from the email address that you use to log in to your Paysera account. Please be informed that if you delete your account, you will not be able to create a new account in the future. Paysera account is free of charge and we recommend not to delete it, but close the account, and you will be able to activate it in the future yourself by logging in to your Paysera account.
трудно
You must send an e-mail to support@peak.net requesting deletion. You will then receive a response from support asking for feedback and to confirm the deletion. The next e-mail you receive from support will notify you that your account has been deleted.
невозможно
Информация недоступна
трудно
To delete your account you will have to send an email to support@photobucket.com. Photobucket support will require some information for verification purposes. These include your username, email address, full name, dob, the postal code and country from where you registered your account and a description of a couple of pictures in your account. After your reply the staff will delete your account in 48 hours. According to Photobucket your old pictures cannot be recovered from deleted accounts as they will be completely erased from their servers.
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
To delete your account, open the app on your mobile device and click the "More" option button. Then click your profile name, from there you will be able to delete your account. If you require additional help, use the contact form provided on their website.
легко
In upper right, click the settings button and select "Help/FAQ". Select option "How do I delete my account and leave Player FM?" - link will be below. Type "delete" in the box and click the button to finalize.
легко
Follow the instructions provided in the article. If you prefer, you can also request deletion of your account via email. NOTE: If you have outstanding payments or disputes or if you aren't comfortable with sharing personal data to confirm deletion, it might be harder
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
You can either close your account temporary or delete it permanently. Log into your account -> Click Settings -> Manage Subscription -> NEED TO CLOSE YOUR ACCOUNT? click Yes, Close Account
легко
Log into your account -> Click Settings -> Scroll Down to the Delete My Account Button -> Type why you are leaving, password, and 2 Factor Authentication code if enabled -> Click Delete
легко
Log into your account -> Click Settings -> in General tab scroll down and find 'Click here if you want to cancel your account' -> Choose why you are leaving and click 'Continue' -> Click 'Yes Cancel My Account'
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
After deleteing the account, it will be deactivated for 30 days before being deleted permanently. Messages, forum posts, and contributions stay on the site even after your account is deleted.
легко
An account is required to access the warranty and product registration section of the website. Despite being on a different subdomain, this affects the normal Razerzone.com website and the assorted store as well.
трудно
First, search "delete account" in the search bar in order to obtain the "I want to delete my Real-Debrid account" entry. Click on it for the instructions for users in premium state. Once your account is no longer premium, proceed to the "Contact us" button to create a support ticket requesting to delete your account.
невозможно
You can't completely delete your account. On the account closure page, you are informed that after you closing your account, most of your data will be deleted from the system, however it's not specified which data will be kept and why. Closed accounts can also be reactivated at any time by the user.
трудно
You cannot delete your Reddit account; you can only deactivate it. Content posted to Reddit (posts and comments) must be deleted individually beforehand. If you are an EU citizen, see the 'Reddit (GDPR) entry on JustDeleteMe.
трудно
Content posted to Reddit (posts and comments) must be deleted individually beforehand. As an EU citizen, do not use the normal deactivation process. Send a message with the provided link instead.
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
You can only cancel the auto-renewal feature. I called them and asked to cancel my account and be removed from their mailing list and they told me my account was already not renewing and there was nothing else they could do.
невозможно
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Not possible. 'We currently do not have a feature for players to delete their accounts. If you no longer wish to play on your account, it will remain inactive until you're ready to play again.'
трудно
Click on the delete account and information button on the support page to submit a ticket. They will then email you asking you to confirm a few details of your account which you have to reply to, after that the account will be deleted.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
To delete your account go to Runtastic.com & log in, click on the arrow on the right side of your user name, click on "Settings", click on "Login Data" on the left hand side, click on "Delete my account" at the bottom
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Информация недоступна
средне
Log in first, go to the url and press 'Close Account', all products and orders will be lost, you will have to add a reason why, and depending on the option you will have to further explain
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
Log in to your account, access the account deletion link specified above, access the confirmation link received by email and select 'Remove Account'. Note: Your created links will remain working and you will not be able to use the same email for creating a new account. So remember to manually delete all your created links first.
невозможно
Информация недоступна
трудно
Enter your password to have your account marked for deletion by an administrator or moderator. You can do this for any other Simple Machines forums if the forum administrator allows.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
If you are the Slack team's primary owner you will need to either delete the team or transfer its ownership before deleting your account. If you're not, you'll need to request a deletion from the workspace admin.
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Sign in to SlideShare, move your cursor over your photo in the top right and select Account Settings, click the Change Password tab on the left, click Delete Account, click 'Yes, delete my account', enter your password and select applicable reasons for deleting this account, then click Delete Account. Note: If you created your SlideShare account through LinkedIn, you'll have to close your LinkedIn account.
легко
Ваша учетная запись будет удалена через 7 дней, если вы не отмените операцию заранее. Созданный контент (например, публикации на форуме) не удаляется, но имя пользователя обезличивается и блокируется для повторной регистрации на 363 дня.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
You can't delete your account you can only deactivate your account. Go for this to your profile and click the report button on your profile and write delete me and wait.
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
1. Cancel your subscription at https://www.spotify.com/us/account/subscription/ 2. Public playlists will be anonymised, delete any playlists you want. 3. Go to the provided link, Account -> I want to close my account and follow the instructions. The account can still be restored within 7 days of the request.
трудно
If you haven’t posted on the site, it’s just one click. If you have voted or posted, please contact the Stack Exchange Team: Visit the contact form and select ‘I need to delete my user profile’. After you contact us, the team will reach out with further instructions.
невозможно
They will not delete your account but upon request they can “scramble all of your information so that you don’t receive emails and none of your information is available to [them] for potential fraud”.
легко
Go to your profile settings, scroll down, and click the 'Delete profile' link. It may be possible that your account cannot be deleted for a number of reasons, such as: you have a project in the starting, funding, or end phase; you have an active partner page; you supported a project that is still in the funding phase and we have not yet received your payment or your payment has not been returned to you.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
First you must verify ownership of the account, then Steam Support will respond to confirm your identification. After it is confirmed your account will be locked and then deleted in 30 days. You can cancel the deletion by contacting Steam Support during the 30 days.
средне
Account deletion is irreversible: Your account and data will be permanently deleted, and you will be removed from all clubs, heatmaps, challenges and leaderboards. Some data you created for the community, like public segments or routes, may remain on Strava.
легко
Account owners only, not team members can delete the account. Balances and pending invoices all need to be resolved before the account is permanently closed. Cannot be reversed.
средне
Log in, select the option view my account, a dialog will have delete my account button which is then confirmed by the email. After confirming, your GDPR request will takes 2 weeks to be completed. You are able to cancel this deletion request any time within that 2 week processing period by clicking the link below in the confirmation email.
легко
Scroll to the bottom of the page and click 'Permanently delete account'. After reviewing the information, click all checkboxes and enter your password. Click 'Yes, delete this account' to confirm.The account and questionnaire data will be definitively excluded within 90 days.
легко
Login to your account, go to Opciones, click Eliminar cuenta. Confirm by clicking I want to delete my account. Then, your account and your classified ads will be deleted.
средне
To delete your forum account reply to the linked topic with the message "I request that my Technic forum account be deleted.". To delete your platform account, report yourself with reason "Other Reason" and input the message "I request that my Technic platform account be deleted.".
трудно
Category: Privacy and Data Requests. NOTE! After you press submit, it says that the request has been sent. On 'Does this article answer your question?' Press 'X No, I need help'!
средне
Tap account (with people depicton, on the bottom right edge)>Menu (on top right edge)>Privacy and Settings>Privacy and Safety>Delete Account>Next>Continue>Delete Account.
невозможно
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
In the main navigation, click on your profile image in the top right corner; from the dropdown menu, select User Settings; scroll to the bottom of the page and click Deactivate my account; confirm you want to delete your account by clicking Deactivate my account in the popup.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
You must contact customer support using their 'Contact Us' form, and provide your account's e-mail address. The account will be deleted once a support staff member processes it.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Yes and no, it depends on which type(s) of accounts, and you will need to delete the accounts in the correct order. All accounts are tied to Ubuntu One's Single Sign-On (login.ubuntu.com), so that is the account you should close last. Everything else, such as Launchpad.net, cloud file storage, AskUbuntu, and other accounts should be closed first if possible. This is especially important if you have any paid services attached, to make sure you won't be billed for anything after closing the accounts. The last step is to delete your Single Sign-On (SSO) account. SSO accounts must be deleted manually by the Ubuntu One staff.
средне
After logging in into your Udacity account and clicking on the button "Delete Your Data" under "Personal Information" you get sent a code by email to verify the deletion. Note that you are still being charged for any courses you are enrolled in!
трудно
It is not possible for users to delete their own Unity ID accounts, instead users must contact Unity to disable accounts. Requires that the request come from the email linked to the account.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
To close your account, you must withdraw all funds. Next, contact Uphold support using their online support request form. They will then send you a response email with more information/instructions.
легко
Информация недоступна
средне
Login to your account and click on 'My Settings' or follow the link. On the 'Delete Account' section click on 'I still want to delete the account' link & click on 'Send account deletion e-mail'. Check your email and open provided link. Lastly confirm deletion by click on 'Delete Account'.
невозможно
You may discontinue your use of the Service at any time without informing us. We may, however, retain and continue to use any Content that you have submitted or uploaded through the Service.
легко
Информация недоступна
невозможно
Информация недоступна
трудно
Request the deletion of your account through the link above as a "general request". The system might create a support account for your request, so state that you want it to be deleted too.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Visit the given link and click on "Send deletion confirmation mail". You will receive a mail on your registered mail address and you can confirm the account deletion from there.
невозможно
You can close your account by going to Login > Close Account. Note that this doesn't delete it nor anything related to it and trying to log back in reactivates it instantly
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
When logged into the website, select "My WhatPulse" from the navigation bar, then click "Unregister from WhatPulse" towards the bottom of the page. This will permanently delete the account.
средне
You will have to edit your 'Country' in the profile to be a country covered by e.g. GDPR (for example, France). Otherwise, you will not see the 'Permanently delete account' option when you click on 'Manage Account' (you will only see 'Deactivate account').
легко
Your account will be deleted after a 7-day grace period. Created content, like forum posts, will not be deleted. Your username will be anonymized and protected against re-registration for a year.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
On the above URL, confirm the deletion by entering the CAPTCHA code. If backup email and/or phone added you will need to send a confirmation code and fill in the code(s). Press "Delete account" and confirm deletion in the dialog box.
легко
Информация недоступна
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
Информация недоступна
легко
Go to the URL, confirm your email. You'll be redirected to the login page. Confirm your email again and enter "DELETE" (all caps) In the "Confirm you want to delete your account" field.
легко
Информация недоступна
трудно
To terminate your account, simply send a message via their web contact form to Customer Care that contains your username and the email address associated with your account. Once you've done so, a member of our Support Team will disable your account and remove any products, both public and private, and disable your store (if applicable). The account will be deleted fully when our system processes the next batch of account removals.
легко
Информация недоступна